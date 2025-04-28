Skip The Board, And Put All Your Favorite Charcuterie Elements On A Pizza

Few dishes are as adored as pizza, which is why you can serve up versions of it as an appetizer, main course, or even a dessert. Combine the infinite customizability of pizza with the idea of a charcuterie board, where each bite can be a new combination of flavors, and you have a charcuterie pizza. It is the perfect dish to carry the variety of flavors, textures, and even temperatures that make a charcuterie board so much fun, and can also make boring charcuterie ingredients like mass-produced cheese and simple fruits more interesting.

Start with a pizza base flavored with neutral toppings that complement all your charcuterie elements. These are baked into the crust. Before serving, portion meats, cheeses, pickles, and any other raw ingredients you'd add to your charcuterie board, and top with a drizzle of your favorite dip and chopped nuts — putting together a charcuterie pizza is that simple.

Unlike a conventional pizza, where you'd want a consistent covering of toppings, a charcuterie pizza can be topped more creatively. The idea is for successive bites to taste different. So, for instance, drizzle hot honey on some sections of the pizza and dabs of creamy garlic aioli or dollops of pâté on others. Cutting the charcuterie pizza is also different, since you don't want individuals pulling out entire slices. Instead, divide the pizza into smaller bite-sized sections so one can pick up pieces from different parts of the pizza to get a variety of flavor combinations. Finally, have side dips and extra servings of garnishes like crushed nuts so that each piece can be topped according to personal preferences.