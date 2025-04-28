This Bread Swap For Classic French Toast Will Take Your Breakfast To The Next Level

French toast is not a new invention. It's been around since ancient Rome, but throughout the centuries, the type of bread that goes into making it has evolved. Sandwich bread and brioche are two go-to ingredients for this breakfast and brunch favorite, but if you really want to upgrade your French toast and turn it into a conversation starter, use biscuits. Biscuits are buttery, fluffy, and flaky and an unpredictable bread choice for this dish, but they will change the taste and texture of your French bread in all the right ways.

First, it is worth noting biscuits should never be dense. If they are, you've used too much flour; however, they are denser than other breads, so the way they absorb the custard-like mixture of milk, egg, and whatever flavors and seasonings you might add, is a little different. For instance, if you bake biscuits from scratch or from a convenience dough in a can like Pillsbury, your French toast biscuits will have a crunchy exterior and a soft, tender inside. You may want to split them in half to allow that egg and milk bath to penetrate a little deeper. It might taste a little like a cross between French toast and bread pudding, but the end result is guaranteed to be absolutely delicious.