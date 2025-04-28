Banana Salad Was James Dean's Favorite Dessert, And Honestly, We Kind Of Get It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Movie stars have their food preferences. Sammy Davis Jr. loved a specific brand of Japanese whisky. Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks are the Hollywood couple who introduced America to fettuccine Alfredo. The same can be said of James Dean, whose rebel persona spilled over into just about everything the public knew about him. He wore a leather jacket, rode a motorcycle, and he liked a salad that was more like a dessert. But Dean's salad was nothing like the old-school soda dessert known as vintage 7-Up salad, which required Jell-O mix. In fact, it might remind you of Southern-staple banana pudding. Per "James Dean: The Biography" by Val Holley, Dean's favorite dessert was his Aunt Ortense's Banana Salad, and it is featured in Gregory Swenson's cookbook, "Recipes for Rebels: In the kitchen with James Dean."
This dessert starts with ingredients like milk, sugar, and a beaten egg to create a creamy, custard-like pudding dressing that is placed in the fridge to chill and set. Two to three bananas are then sliced up and layered into the pan, sprinkled with Spanish peanuts, and then covered with the dressing. This process is repeated, building two or three layers. This dish is sometimes served on a bed of lettuce, which might be why the moniker "salad" became part of its name. With all that sweetness, it's easy to understand why the "Giant" star was a fan of this recipe.
Bring banana salad into the modern era
The banana salad dates back at least to 1916, but before it was made with a sweet, custard dressing, banana salad was made with mayo. It still had a rich taste, just slightly savorier. This version of the treat, which was featured in the Mineral Point Tribune, is made by serving the bananas with chopped peanuts and the mayo dressing. The taste is creamy while the texture has a little crunch to it. A similar variation is the banana croquette, which sees banana halves lathered in Miracle Whip and then rolled in peanuts.
If you want to eat like James Dean, but aren't a fan of pudding, you can swap the custard or mayo out for Greek yogurt to give it a healthier outlook. You could also add a spoonful of almond butter to the mix to amp up the flavor. Drizzle a little honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon on this classic and who's the rebel now? You could also give it a boozy infusion by adding a couple of splashes of bourbon if you want more of an adult-like taste. Those warm, vanilla notes that only bourbon can provide will leave you wanting more.