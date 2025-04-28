Banana Salad Was James Dean's Favorite Dessert, And Honestly, We Kind Of Get It

The banana salad dates back at least to 1916, but before it was made with a sweet, custard dressing, banana salad was made with mayo. It still had a rich taste, just slightly savorier. This version of the treat, which was featured in the Mineral Point Tribune, is made by serving the bananas with chopped peanuts and the mayo dressing. The taste is creamy while the texture has a little crunch to it. A similar variation is the banana croquette, which sees banana halves lathered in Miracle Whip and then rolled in peanuts.

If you want to eat like James Dean, but aren't a fan of pudding, you can swap the custard or mayo out for Greek yogurt to give it a healthier outlook. You could also add a spoonful of almond butter to the mix to amp up the flavor. Drizzle a little honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon on this classic and who's the rebel now? You could also give it a boozy infusion by adding a couple of splashes of bourbon if you want more of an adult-like taste. Those warm, vanilla notes that only bourbon can provide will leave you wanting more.