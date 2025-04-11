The Specific Whisky Sammy Davis Jr. Loved

Sammy Davis Jr. was a legend. As an artist, he had a swagger that was unmatched. Whether he performed solo or alongside other members of his Rat Pack crew, which included the likes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, he had a vintage Hollywood cool factor. This attitude spilled over to his drink preference. Davis wasn't a dirty martini or old fashioned kind of guy. He had a penchant for Japanese whisky, and when the original "Ocean's 11" cast member took a sip, he enjoyed it in a simple cocktail that pairs perfectly with this booze: the highball.

This strong concoction features two parts whisky and four parts club soda or ginger ale. It's certainly not a mixed drink that is consumed quickly. The highball became so synonymous with Davis' persona on and off the stage that Suntory Whisky tapped him to be a spokesman for its Japanese-crafted alcohol. In one iconic 1974 commercial, Davis transforms pouring a glass of this brand into a jazzy performance with improvised scatting and humming. Between the clinking of ice in a glass to strumming the bottle of whisky like a bass, he turns the whole action into a smooth rhythm that's as cool as he was.

Davis is not the only musician who signed on to promote this Japanese whisky. Herbie Hancock followed in Davis' footsteps and used his musical cachet to do the same. So, what's so special about Suntory Whisky to have caught the attention of these stars?