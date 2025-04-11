The Specific Whisky Sammy Davis Jr. Loved
Sammy Davis Jr. was a legend. As an artist, he had a swagger that was unmatched. Whether he performed solo or alongside other members of his Rat Pack crew, which included the likes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, he had a vintage Hollywood cool factor. This attitude spilled over to his drink preference. Davis wasn't a dirty martini or old fashioned kind of guy. He had a penchant for Japanese whisky, and when the original "Ocean's 11" cast member took a sip, he enjoyed it in a simple cocktail that pairs perfectly with this booze: the highball.
This strong concoction features two parts whisky and four parts club soda or ginger ale. It's certainly not a mixed drink that is consumed quickly. The highball became so synonymous with Davis' persona on and off the stage that Suntory Whisky tapped him to be a spokesman for its Japanese-crafted alcohol. In one iconic 1974 commercial, Davis transforms pouring a glass of this brand into a jazzy performance with improvised scatting and humming. Between the clinking of ice in a glass to strumming the bottle of whisky like a bass, he turns the whole action into a smooth rhythm that's as cool as he was.
Davis is not the only musician who signed on to promote this Japanese whisky. Herbie Hancock followed in Davis' footsteps and used his musical cachet to do the same. So, what's so special about Suntory Whisky to have caught the attention of these stars?
What makes Suntory Whisky special
Sammy Davis Jr.'s association with Suntory Whisky helped popularize the brand, but its taste paved the way for its longevity. This whisky has been around since 1923 and is an homage to Japan's deep-rooted love of nature. It's enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or "haibo-ru-style" as a highball. Its taste is often described as smooth and velvety on the tongue. Suntory believes the water it uses in the spirit is the key to its taste, noting on its website that the Yamazaki and Hakushu water used is the "soul-place" of this whisky, along with the chita grain.
If you are thinking about giving this Japanese whisky a try, Suntory Toki Whisky is a good entry point. Its hints of citrus and spicy finish are the perfect balance for a newbie. Suntory Toki can run you just under $27 while some of the brand's higher-end bottles will set you back $100 or more. Be sure to check-out Costco's Japanese whisky selection, as Suntory will make an appearance in the retailer's alcohol section from time to time.