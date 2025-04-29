The Genius Hack For A Mess-Free, On-The-Go Sauce Packet Drizzle
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sauces can get a little saucy when you're on the go. Whether you prefer ketchup, Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces, or Taco Bell's Diablo hot sauce, they are all part of the enjoyment of eating some favorite fast food menu items. However, these single-use packets and cups were not designed for a nice drizzle. Tear one open with your teeth, squeeze out the sauce, and you have a nice lump of tastiness in one place. If you are a victim of this never-ending problem, ask the drive-thru attendant for the Excalibur of utensils: a plastic fork.
The fork is an essential tool and not just for shoveling food in your mouth. The prong of a plastic fork can pierce through the seal of a tangy barbecue or honey mustard sauce, allowing you to pinch and compress the cup or packet to produce a nice line of sauce across chicken nuggets, french fries, or your favorite fast food chicken sandwiches. This trick ensures a more even distribution. However, this hack also gives an eater the freedom to squeeze a little bit onto each bite if that's your preferred way of doing condiments.
Invest in a dip clip
If you prefer to create more of a pouch-like opening with your ketchup and mustard packs, you can tear them open at the corner and then pull that tear along the seam of the packet. This will provide a wide opening, perfect for dipping french fries and halves of grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs. That said, if you are trying to eat while you drive, you may want to consider a dip clip for your car. This gadget is not for the person who likes to eat a burger with a fork and knife. For that option, you'll need to pull over or dine in.
What exactly is a dip clip? It's a clip that fastens to the air vent in your vehicle. At the other end of the clip is a plastic basket just big enough to hold your favorite sauces, allowing you to dip as you go without the hassle and mess of squeezing a packet or cup. You can buy a pack of two dip clips from Amazon for just under $10. They are washable and reusable and allow for responsible dipping as you drive.