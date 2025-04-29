The Genius Hack For A Mess-Free, On-The-Go Sauce Packet Drizzle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sauces can get a little saucy when you're on the go. Whether you prefer ketchup, Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces, or Taco Bell's Diablo hot sauce, they are all part of the enjoyment of eating some favorite fast food menu items. However, these single-use packets and cups were not designed for a nice drizzle. Tear one open with your teeth, squeeze out the sauce, and you have a nice lump of tastiness in one place. If you are a victim of this never-ending problem, ask the drive-thru attendant for the Excalibur of utensils: a plastic fork.

The fork is an essential tool and not just for shoveling food in your mouth. The prong of a plastic fork can pierce through the seal of a tangy barbecue or honey mustard sauce, allowing you to pinch and compress the cup or packet to produce a nice line of sauce across chicken nuggets, french fries, or your favorite fast food chicken sandwiches. This trick ensures a more even distribution. However, this hack also gives an eater the freedom to squeeze a little bit onto each bite if that's your preferred way of doing condiments.