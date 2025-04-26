Should You Throw Away Rusty Mason Jar Lids?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars play an important role in the kitchen. Sure they help preserve some of our favorite foods, but they have other uses, too. You can use Mason jars inside your utensil drawer to organize culinary spoons and spatulas or even create a Mason jar salad with layers of ingredients. However, those metal lids can spark quite a conundrum. When they start to get rusty, you might wonder if it is time to toss them. The answer is: It depends on just how rusty they are and how you are planning to use them.

A Mason jar lid can be rusty and still be usable as long as it isn't bent, warped, structurally damaged, or being reused for canning purposes. Sadly, while the jar is designed for reuse, most of the lids are not. Most makers of this screw-on top with a metal disk only guarantee it will seal one time, thus rendering them unsafe for future canning use. However, if you are just planning to use the canning jar and lid for other organizational purposes, a rusty lid is not a reason to toss it.