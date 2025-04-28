Salt Pork Vs Fatback: What's The Difference?

Fatback gets its name from the area of the pig where it's cut — the back. Pigs have a lot of fat in general, but this particular portion forms fibrous slabs that occur naturally on either side of the animals' back bone and next to our favorite secret cut, the pork skirt steak. It might not be the most imaginative name for an ingredient, but it's the easiest way to remember where it comes from (and thus one of the ways it's different from salt pork).

Although fatback is almost all fat, it's not loose, spreadable fat like lard, which is made by rendering fat from pork meat. That texture makes fatback the ideal ingredient for creating sausage, patê, and other types of charcuterie, because it adds flavor and moisture that won't melt away when the food is cooked. In fact, any time you see white gobs of fat in salami, bologna, or patê, that's fatback.

Many chefs also use fatback with ingredients like turkey or vegetables that are naturally low in fat to add moisture and flavor. You can either wrap something with thin slices of fatback and cook it, which is called barding, or insert it into something like a turkey breast, which is called larding. It's also delicious as a base fat for cooking vegetables like cabbage, potatoes, and turnips.