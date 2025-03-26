The Secret Cut Of Pork To Request Next Time You're At The Butcher
Pork is a great base protein to work with because it can be used to make a delicious meal with pretty little effort — from browned over an open flame to a set it and forget it dinner (like this easy slow cooker pulled pork). To expand your pork horizons a bit, you can brine your pork chops for extra juiciness, but, to go all the way outside the pork norm, you can ask your butcher for a less common pork cut, something you may have never even heard of. Order a pork skirt steak, otherwise known as the secreto cut, from your local butcher to try a relatively unknown cut that is tasty and juicy with just a bit of a satisfying chew.
The pork skirt steak comes from behind the shoulder, between the fatback and ribs. It's a fairly thin cut and difficult to access, so it requires a practiced hand. Pork skirt steak is more common in Spain, where it is considered a delicacy, especially when it is cut from Spain's famed Iberian pigs. Pork skirt steak may be hard to come by, but it's worth the trouble. Ask your butcher to set some aside or it may end up being ground into sausage. (This is what this cut is often used for.) Pork skirt steak is also available from a number of online retailers, with many of these selling Iberian secreto.
How to prepare pork skirt steak
Pork skirt steak is well-marbled and tender. When cooked, the fat melts beautifully into the protein for an ultramoist forkful. However, because it's a relatively thin cut, a pork skirt needs to be handled a little more delicately than a beef skirt steak. Don't fall victim to cooking mistakes that are ruining your pork, cook the meat hot and fast, so it doesn't dry out. It's simple in a blazing hot frying pan; just sear it for a couple minutes on each side to get it to a nice medium rare. Pork skirt can also work great on the grill. Again, high temperatures, around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, are recommended. When cooked on the grill, the meat is in more danger of drying out, so be sure to keep a close eye on it.
When cooked correctly, a pork skirt steak will come out amazingly juicy and buttery. All you need is a healthy dose of salt and pepper for seasoning. While the meat is relatively mild, it does have a lovely, subtle nutty flavor. So, tell your butcher the secret's out and ask for secreto, or pork skirt steak, next time you stop by.