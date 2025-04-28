Olive Garden's Infamous Breadsticks Are No Match For This Fast Food Chain

Whether it's to whet the appetite or simply promote an atmosphere of hospitality, it's always nice to receive free bread at a restaurant. That is, as long as the bread itself is actually nice. When Chowhound ranked the free bread offerings from thirteen chain restaurants, sadly, many of the carbs in question received low marks for being stale and generally disappointing. This includes Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which apparently are just not what they used to be. In a list liberally populated by rolls and loaves, just two of the options were breadsticks. Naturally, one of those breadstick offerings came from Olive Garden. The other, which ranked far higher on the list, was from Fazoli's.

This result may be surprising, as Olive Garden may generally be considered to be a higher quality restaurant than Fazoli's. The former is a casual restaurant, while the latter is considered a "QSR," or quick service restaurant. Olive Garden is also generally pricier than Fazoli's. For example, their chicken Alfredo is just over $20, while the chicken fettuccine Alfredo at Fazoli's is around $12. Nevertheless, the Yelp reviews considered in Chowhound's ranking faulted the Olive Garden breadsticks with being brick-hard and stale. On the other hand, the Yelp consensus for Fazoli's breadsticks was that they were well seasoned, fresh, warm, and buttery. Clearly, Fazoli's is doing something right. (But if you're craving an Olive Garden breadstick, Walmart has a good copycat you can make at home.)