Here's The Best Way To Open A Beer Without An Opener
Once it's time to imbibe, few beverages can top the appeal of a cold beer. No-fuss, affordable, and usually delicious, there's not much that can go wrong when sipping on a brew. That is, unless you're missing a sneaky essential component: A bottle opener. Rest assured, there are some savvy workarounds; more likely than not they'll take you back to youthful times.
Among all the options, the best involves reaching for a lighter. Simple yet effective, you need to hold the lighter in the dominant hand and the beer in the other. Grab the brew way up on the neck with a snug amount of space for the lighter under the cap. Then, wedge in the device with the wide side facing down while propping the lighter atop your non-dominant thumb. Push down at the free end of the lighter with your dominant hand — effectively creating a fulcrum — forcing the lighter up into the cap, thereby popping it right off. It might take a couple of rounds of practice, but once you have the method down, it works every time.
Use a lighter as a convenient bottle opener replacement
Understandably, not everyone has a lighter on hand. At the very least, this tool is ubiquitous at parties and convenience stores; if worst comes to worst, you could always ask a friendly passerby. Turns out, this simple tool is incredibly useful for enabling drinking, as you can also open a wine bottle using a lighter. Plus, since a lighter is made of plastic, there's low risk of accidentally breaking the bottle and you can easily replace the device if the technique goes wrong.
You could use items such as rings or keys instead, but never your teeth — dental work surely isn't worth a beer. You shouldn't use tabletop counters either, which can fracture when force is applied. No matter your method, remember to hold the beer firmly and don't try to push the cap off with sheer force. Truthfully, since beer often comes in aluminum cans, perhaps turn to drinking through other means if it's still not giving.