Here's The Best Way To Open A Beer Without An Opener

Once it's time to imbibe, few beverages can top the appeal of a cold beer. No-fuss, affordable, and usually delicious, there's not much that can go wrong when sipping on a brew. That is, unless you're missing a sneaky essential component: A bottle opener. Rest assured, there are some savvy workarounds; more likely than not they'll take you back to youthful times.

Among all the options, the best involves reaching for a lighter. Simple yet effective, you need to hold the lighter in the dominant hand and the beer in the other. Grab the brew way up on the neck with a snug amount of space for the lighter under the cap. Then, wedge in the device with the wide side facing down while propping the lighter atop your non-dominant thumb. Push down at the free end of the lighter with your dominant hand — effectively creating a fulcrum — forcing the lighter up into the cap, thereby popping it right off. It might take a couple of rounds of practice, but once you have the method down, it works every time.