Stuck Without A Corkscrew? How To Open A Wine Bottle Using A Lighter

There are a few ways to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew that have been tried and tested, but no technique utilizes physics in such an interesting way. See, there's a small pocket of air in every wine bottle between the cork and the surface of the wine. When you apply heat to this area, the air expands. And since the wine obviously can't go anywhere, that means the cork gets gradually forced upward until it pops out of the bottle completely. Of course, you'll have to remove any foil or covering from the top of the bottle first so you can do this in the first place, but it's a nifty bit of science that you can show off at your next gathering where the corkscrew is nowhere to be found.

And before you get concerned about any damage you might cause — either to the wine or, more importantly, to yourself — don't fret. This process typically takes a few minutes, so you don't have to worry about hurting your fingers or cooking the wine and ruining the quality. Yes, the best wine storage practices advocate against heat, but it's exposed to the flame indirectly and only for a short period. Now, you'll still want to store that wine properly once it's opened, but for the sake of a few minutes and a lot of convenience, this is an effective way to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew. This simple heating trick can also help you get a broken cork out of a wine bottle.