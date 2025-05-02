The Absolute Best Nugget Ice Makers, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have been lucky enough to grow up in a household with a built-in ice machine in your fridge. Never would you have to worry about room-temperature tap water, or lemonade that was a little too warm to be enjoyable. The age-old "you never know what you have until it's gone" didn't set in for us until we moved into a home without an ice machine and realized that we had to come up with a work-around — fast.

So, we did as many do — picked up an ice maker off Amazon and hope for the best. But we made the unfortunate and all-too-common mistake of choosing a non-reputable brand that not only did not fit our needs but also broke within a few months of using it. In order to prevent you too, dear ice lover, from falling into that same trap, we decided to make a round-up of some of the most well-reviewed nugget ice makers. It's important to note that these machines make nugget ice (also called Sonic ice), which is smaller and easier to chew than bullet ice. These machines are not only well-regarded by professionals and home cooks alike, but they also boast a range of functionalities, capacities, and designs, meaning that there is something for everyone.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.