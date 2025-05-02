The Absolute Best Nugget Ice Makers, According To Reviews
You may have been lucky enough to grow up in a household with a built-in ice machine in your fridge. Never would you have to worry about room-temperature tap water, or lemonade that was a little too warm to be enjoyable. The age-old "you never know what you have until it's gone" didn't set in for us until we moved into a home without an ice machine and realized that we had to come up with a work-around — fast.
So, we did as many do — picked up an ice maker off Amazon and hope for the best. But we made the unfortunate and all-too-common mistake of choosing a non-reputable brand that not only did not fit our needs but also broke within a few months of using it. In order to prevent you too, dear ice lover, from falling into that same trap, we decided to make a round-up of some of the most well-reviewed nugget ice makers. It's important to note that these machines make nugget ice (also called Sonic ice), which is smaller and easier to chew than bullet ice. These machines are not only well-regarded by professionals and home cooks alike, but they also boast a range of functionalities, capacities, and designs, meaning that there is something for everyone.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker
Chances are that you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a high-end ice machine with all the bells and whistles. If you're just looking for a compact machine that can make enough ice to keep your home bar stocked, consider adding the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker to your Amazon cart. This machine, which can make up to 34 pounds of ice in a day, is a great starter system for anyone looking to add an ice maker to their kitchen appliance arsenal. It takes about six to eight minutes to make ice and can hold up to 1.2 quarts of water.
Another important functionality of this machine that's worth noting is its handle. Its lightweight design means that you can pick it up and take it wherever you go, meaning that you can pack it up into your RV for a long weekend camping trip or move it outside for a barbecue. The easy-to-operate display, which will indicate when the ice tray is full and when more water is needed, is simple to use. Reviewers also love that you can run a clean cycle on it too. While it's not as aesthetically appealing as some of the other ice makers on this list, it would still be a great machine for almost anyone — provided you don't need to make a ton of nugget ice.
Purchase the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $189.99.
Kismile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
The Kismile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker has received rave reviews on Amazon — and for good reason. This ice machine can satisfy the basic household need for ice, as it can make up to 35 pounds of it in a day. One of the most under-appreciated features of this ice maker is its self-cleaning function. Ice makers, all too often, can get gunky and smelly, but this machine allows you to run a self-cleaning cycle by holding the on/off button down for a few seconds. And, you can easily drain the water out of the machine via a drainage hole on the bottom.
This ice maker comes in several different color finishes, so you're bound to find one that you like for your own home kitchen. While it won't produce a ton of nugget ice, at least compared to some of the larger-capacity ice makers on this list, it's still worthwhile to look at if you just need enough ice for the occasional beverage. Buyers also appreciate the compact size, which is convenient for smaller kitchens.
Purchase the Kismile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $169.99.
GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker
Smart appliances are all the rage nowadays, so why wouldn't you want to have your nugget ice maker hooked up to your phone too? Despite its relatively low price, the GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker boasts a ton of nifty functions. It can generate 26 pounds of ice over the course of 24 hours, which is less than some of the other brands on this list, like Euhomy and Kismile, but it does have features that these two models don't, including a light-up display and three ice sizes (including small, nugget-sized cubes) to choose from.
What's more, you can easily set up your ice maker to connect to Amazon Alexa or your Google Assistant, or use its app to schedule regular cleaning cycles for the machine and indicate when you want it to run. It will show you when your machine is running low on water, as well as when the ice bucket is full. The latter is especially important to note, as this machine does not come with a cooling function, so you can't expect your ice to last for too long. Reviewers particularly enjoy the ice maker's smart features and overall reliability.
Purchase the GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker on Amazon for $179.99.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Ice Maker
GE is one of the most trusted names in home appliances, so it makes sense that one of its ice makers would make its way onto our list. The Opal 2.0 XL is one of the most-talked about ice makers – and it's also one of the most expensive. That said, if you can make use of the 38 pounds of nugget ice that this machine can make in a day, it might be worth buying. The drawer itself holds up to 3 pounds of ice, which means that you will almost always have ice on hand for all of your beverage needs. This stainless steel nugget ice machine also has a detachable water tank that holds more water than other machines on this list, thus allowing it to produce more ice. However, that's just one of its big selling points. It also has WiFi connectivity, allowing you to monitor the device and schedule when you need it to make more.
Since this machine has a larger physical footprint, you'll need to clear up some space in your kitchen for it. The whole setup weighs about 38 pounds, sans water and ice, which isn't ideal if you want to stage your machine outside or take it with you somewhere. But, it's one ice machine seemingly made for people who take the ice they add to their beverages very seriously. While some users reported water leakage due to concentration builduip, most buyers appreciate the breezy setup and simple maintenance.
Purchase the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Ice Machine on Amazon for $649.
Silonn Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
The Silonn Nugget Ice Maker is another reputable choice for folks looking to keep a little extra ice on hand. This model comes in two styles: the regular and the pro. Aside from some small display differences, these two models are very similar. The machine can make upwards of 33 pounds of ice per day, nearly on par with the much more expensive GE model — for about a third of the price. It starts spitting out nugget-sized cubes in just about six minutes, and Amazon reviewers who have purchased it note that it's no louder than other kitchen appliances.
The Silonn ice maker would appeal to someone who goes through a fair amount of ice but doesn't want to spend an arm and a leg on a machine. This compact ice maker would be a great addition to any home kitchen, and several Amazon reviewers have found that the machine practically pays for itself — especially if you go through a ton of ice. Buyers emphasize the convenient size, easy setup, and speedy function.
Purchase the Silonn Countertop Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $229.99.
Ecozy Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
The Ecozy countertop ice maker may look a little intimidating, but once you figure out the ins and outs of operating it, you will surely realize what a great purchase you made. While this is far from the cheapest nugget ice maker you can buy on Amazon, its functionality and capacity definitely make it worth buying. The top of the machine has a full color display with a clock, along with readings for the air and water temperatures. It can also be operated via the EcozyHome app, as well as your Google Home or Alexa.
The majority of reviewers had good things to say about this ice maker based on overall quality, ease of use, and sleek deisgn. What's more, not only can this machine crank out 44 pounds of ice in a day, but it also has a top-of-the-line thermal lining, which can help slow the melting process down and ensure that your ice stays fresh and crunchy for as long as possible. Ecozy's smaller ice maker, which boasts a 33 pound capacity, is another option, though if you want the machine with better ice retention and a more sophisticated display that you can feel good about keeping in your kitchen, this is the model you're going to want to go for.
Purchase the Ecozy Countertop Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $499.99.
Silonn Nugget Ice Maker With Pull-Out Water Tank
Small design components and functionality are really what separated the nugget ice makers on this list and the ones that aren't worth buying. The design of this Silonn model is surely something to write home about. While other machines feature tricky-to-refill water containers that force you to reach over your appliance in an attempt to pour water into your machine without getting at least half of it on your countertop, this model has an easy-to-install, pull-out water tank. It's also rectangular, which makes it easy to clean and refill. And since it's transparent, you'll know exactly when that time comes — though, you will also get an indicator light when you need to refill it as well.
Another design element we'd like to highlight is its front-open ice tray, which can hold up to 2.6 pounds of ice. When you're making tasty frozen drinks, the last thing you want to do is stick a syrup-covered scoop down into an ice tray, seemingly never to get as much ice as you need. The tilt design of this Silonn model allows you to easily scoop the ice up without having to touch as many of the cubes. It's a cleaner and more sanitary way to enjoy your nugget ice — and its clean, steel finish makes it a stellar addition to any home kitchen. Many customers praise the short production time and WiFi connectivity, though some users reported issues with longevity.
Purchase the Silonn Nugget Ice Maker With Pull-Out Water Tank on Amazon for $249.99.
Gevi Household V2.0 Countertop Gemi Nugget Ice Maker
Sometimes, the best ways to design an aesthetic kitchen are to find ways to hide clutter and simplify your appliances. Instead of opting for a clunky-looking ice machine that makes it very clear that you forgot to clean it, opt for a more sophisticated-looking machine that hides its functionality well. This Gevi Household nugget ice maker looks like it could be any range of items, from a mini fridge to high-tech wine storage vessel. You'll love telling the guests who ponder over it when they come to visit that it's actually an ice maker.
Based on user reviews, the Gevi ice maker is well worth the cost if you value easy cleaning and maintenance thanks to the self-cleaning function. This machine also has one of the largest baskets in the business — 4.8 pounds — which means you can easily and readily store the 38 pounds of ice it makes throughout the day. Either fill up its spacious, 3-quart reservoir, or connect it to your water line using a hose. That way, you'll always have enough ice on hand to make the perfect margaritas, or whatever beverages you're craving.
Purchase the Gevi Household V2.0 Countertop Gemi Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $459.99.
KBIce 3.0 Nugget Ice Dispenser
Step one of creating your own at-home soda fountain: Invest in a reputable soda maker and stock up on your flavorings of choice. Step two: Get an ice dispenser. Sure, you can scoop ice out of a machine, but does anyone really want to stick their hand down in there, considering that you might already be coated with syrup, booze, and whatever ingredients you're using to craft the perfect beverage? Probably not. This KBIce Nugget Ice Dispenser can make 32 pounds of ice throughout the day and can store up to 2 pounds at a time. When you're ready to dispense your ice, place your glass or receptacle of choice under the machine and press the button. It's as simple as that.
Another one of this machine's notable features is its water tank, which is conveniently located on its side. Simply lift and remove the tank when you need to refill it. The LED controls will tell you when the ice maker needs more water, and you can also easily see it at night — you know, when that craving for a crisp glass of ice water sets in. Reviewers noted the ease of use and satisfying nugget ice texture, though some reported inconsistent functionality over time.
Purchase the KBIce 3.0 Nugget Ice Dispenser on Amazon for $449.99.
Frigidaire Countertop Crunchy Chewable Nugget Ice Maker V2
If brand name is a big point of consideration when you're deciding what kitchen appliances to buy, then you may want to take a peek at this Frigidaire V2 ice maker. It has a mid-range price point, compared to other countertop ice makers on this list, but it does boast a better brand association than the others that make up the lion's share of this list.
The capacity of this machine is impressive; it can make up to 44 pounds of ice in a day and hold 3 pounds of ice at a time. It's also looks good enough to be an attractive addition to any kitchen. It's simple to operate, and reviewers had positive things to say about both the V2 model. However, one thing to note is that the ice bin itself is not well insulated, which means that your ice may melt faster than you can use it. The good news? All that water goes back into the reservoir and turned into fresh ice. In terms of buyer satisfaction, some users did report issues with water leakage, but most reviewers appreciate the great value and affordability. Note that extended warranty is recommended.
Purchase the Frigidaire Countertop Crunchy Chewable Nugget Ice Maker V2 for $249.68.
Whynter Portable Nugget Ice Maker
The look of this Whynter ice maker may be deceiving. Its finish is beautiful, and it comes in black and gold or silver and white. Despite the overwhelming appreciation for the stylish design, however, it's not just a pretty face; it's also a beast of an ice maker. It can make 40 pounds of ice in a day and has a self-cleaning function.
One of the most valuable functions of this ice maker is its shape. It's just over 10 inches tall, which means it's easy for you to open and scoop down into. If you're short, like us, you won't have to stand on a step-ladder to precariously pour water into its reservoir. However, some have found its ice drawer to be a little small, which may not be ideal if you're making batches upon batches of cocktails. But since the refill time is so quick, and it makes a ton of ice over the course of a day, we don't think this small drawback will bother most users. Apart from that, the majority of reviewers praise the reliable performance, user-friendly function, and efficiency.
Purchase the Whynter Portable Nugget Ice Maker on Amazon for $320.53.
Methodology
To curate this list, we scoured professional and verified customer reviewers of many different nugget ice makers — all with varying shapes, sizes, and capacities. Our intention was to include ice makers that are suited to a range of uses, whether you're looking for one that you can pack up and take on a trip with you for the weekend, a countertop statement piece, or a machine that can make enough ice for all of your party cocktail needs.
We tried to focus on as many objective points as possible, such as each machine's functionality, capacity, features, and unique values. Qualities like noise, which is one of the big things people consider when buying a countertop ice machine, were not a major factor in deciding if an ice maker would make this list or not — seeing as how "too noisy" is largely subjective. Overall, these machines have high-quality construction and can fit the needs of most home cooks and budding mixologists.