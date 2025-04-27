Futomaki Is A Traditional Sushi Roll With Deep Roots And Big Flavors

From inarizushi (which is encased in fried tofu and eaten with the fingers) to the famous temaki (or hand roll), there truly is a sushi roll for every occasion. One such roll you might see if you spend any time in the west of Japan (or, nowadays, on many sushi restaurant menus) is the futomaki, a particularly traditional sushi roll with deep cultural roots, and equally deep flavors. Futomaki translates to "fat roll" in Japanese, likely a reference to its thickness in comparison to other sushi rolls. It's technically not a category of sushi in and of itself, rather, it's a type of makizushi (more commonly known as maki, the most well known type of sushi) that's rolled in seaweed and filled with a variety of colorful (and delicious) ingredients.

Similar to Korean kimbap, both in their visually striking cross section and varied, numerous fillings, they're sliced into rounds and usually eaten dipped in soy sauce. Sushi rice seasoned with sugar, salt, and vinegar forms the base, along with nori, seaweed dried especially for sushi making. The rolls are then typically filled with vegetables like cucumber, shiitake mushrooms, pickled daikon radish, and kanpyō, strips of gourd that are seasoned and dried. There isn't a standardized recipe for futomaki, so if you're making it yourself, feel free to customize! Some versions include tamago, a sweet Japanese omelette, while others incorporate imitation crab, or even unagi (grilled eel in a sweet, salty sauce), though bear in mind that most futomaki is traditionally vegetarian!