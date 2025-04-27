Can You Make Overnight Oatmeal With Pintola High-Protein Oats?
If you love oatmeal first thing for breakfast and are looking for more ways to pack in the protein, Pintola high-protein oats may be exactly what you're looking for. Officially established in 2015, Pintola began as a peanut butter production company based in India. They quickly branched out into producing other high-quality, protein-rich foods, including their dark chocolate high protein oats fortified with a protein blend that combines sources of soy and whey protein to pack in 25 grams of protein per serving, as compared to just 5 grams of protein in classic Quaker oats.
Since few people have the time to cook a single serving of oatmeal every morning, overnight oatmeal has become an incredibly popular food prep technique. It offers a convenient and tasty way to fuel your body first thing, and Pintola reassures its customers that their high-protein oats are perfect for these recipes, though the texture may be slightly different from traditional overnight oats. This is due to the texturized soy protein in the protein blend, and the addition of jowar flakes — dried, crumbled sorghum that adds a lightly nutty flavor to the blend, along with a host of vitamins and nutrients.
Being naturally gluten free, jowar flakes soak up liquids easily and become soggy quickly, a plus for someone making luscious, chewy overnight matcha almond oats. Similarly, texturized soy protein is basically processed and dehydrated soybeans that quickly absorb moisture. If anything, the inclusion of these ingredients should make your overnight oats softer and silkier.
Guidelines for making incredibly nutrient-dense overnight oats
As nutrient-dense breakfasts go, Pintola's dark chocolate oats are a powerhouse all on their own. Not only do they basically have protein covered, but oats also naturally contain plenty of fiber, iron, magnesium, and a host of other essential vitamins and minerals. However, using them as the base for creamy peanut butter overnight oats isn't just delicious, it also packs in even more protein, some healthy fat to increase vitamin absorption, and goes great with fruits like strawberries and bananas.
Fruit is an amazing addition to these recipes because it adds sweetness without the need for refined sugar while amping up the fiber and adding lots of extra vitamins. The big mistake most people make with overnight oats mix-ins is adding them too soon. Moist fruit will become soggy if soaked overnight, creating a watery mess. This is especially true when applied to Pintola's super absorbent nature. Instead, chop it up and add it to your oats in the morning for fresh flavor and the perfect texture.
The same goes for most nuts and seeds. The one exception, of course, is chia seeds, as they're the key to giving this breakfast its signature velvety texture. Pecans, walnuts, and even almonds, however, will absorb your liquid base and lose their crunch. Toast and crumble them ahead of time to give your breakfast not just crunch and even more protein, but a hefty dose of vitamin E, iron, or even calcium, depending on which you choose.