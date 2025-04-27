If you love oatmeal first thing for breakfast and are looking for more ways to pack in the protein, Pintola high-protein oats may be exactly what you're looking for. Officially established in 2015, Pintola began as a peanut butter production company based in India. They quickly branched out into producing other high-quality, protein-rich foods, including their dark chocolate high protein oats fortified with a protein blend that combines sources of soy and whey protein to pack in 25 grams of protein per serving, as compared to just 5 grams of protein in classic Quaker oats.

Since few people have the time to cook a single serving of oatmeal every morning, overnight oatmeal has become an incredibly popular food prep technique. It offers a convenient and tasty way to fuel your body first thing, and Pintola reassures its customers that their high-protein oats are perfect for these recipes, though the texture may be slightly different from traditional overnight oats. This is due to the texturized soy protein in the protein blend, and the addition of jowar flakes — dried, crumbled sorghum that adds a lightly nutty flavor to the blend, along with a host of vitamins and nutrients.

Being naturally gluten free, jowar flakes soak up liquids easily and become soggy quickly, a plus for someone making luscious, chewy overnight matcha almond oats. Similarly, texturized soy protein is basically processed and dehydrated soybeans that quickly absorb moisture. If anything, the inclusion of these ingredients should make your overnight oats softer and silkier.