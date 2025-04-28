The Vintage Burger Chain That Failed Because It Couldn't Keep Up With The Times

McDonald's. Burger King. Steak 'n Shake. There's no shortage of burger chains to choose from, but one once-popular chain that's become merely a memory (along with other notable names like Burger Queen and the Doggie Diner) is Henry's Hamburgers. Known for offering "ten burgers for a buck," Henry's kept pace with McDonald's through the early 1960s, with both restaurants operating over 200 stores. However, today there is just one Henry's remaining, while McDonald's has expanded to well over 40,000 franchise locations across the globe.

Henry's was founded in the 1950s by Bresler's Ice Cream Company, who rightly recognized that pairing sweet ice cream with savory burgers could pay off. Their other major impetus was the growing popularity of the drive-in restaurant concept. After all, the automobile industry was still in its early decades. Although Bresler's was savvy enough to recognize that big money could be made by catering to the driving public, it wasn't quick enough to take the next step from drive-in to drive-thru. Beyond this, the Bresler's company itself seemed to be in a bit of turmoil. Henry's began its descent into obscurity in the 1970s, and Bresler's was sold off the following decade.

Nevertheless, people lucky enough to be familiar with Henry's Hamburgers have fond memories of its affordable, tasty food (15-cent burgers and French fries by the pound!) and relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Too bad we'll never know how these affordable fries would stack up when ranked against other fast food fries.