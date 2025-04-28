The Vintage Burger Chain That Failed Because It Couldn't Keep Up With The Times
McDonald's. Burger King. Steak 'n Shake. There's no shortage of burger chains to choose from, but one once-popular chain that's become merely a memory (along with other notable names like Burger Queen and the Doggie Diner) is Henry's Hamburgers. Known for offering "ten burgers for a buck," Henry's kept pace with McDonald's through the early 1960s, with both restaurants operating over 200 stores. However, today there is just one Henry's remaining, while McDonald's has expanded to well over 40,000 franchise locations across the globe.
Henry's was founded in the 1950s by Bresler's Ice Cream Company, who rightly recognized that pairing sweet ice cream with savory burgers could pay off. Their other major impetus was the growing popularity of the drive-in restaurant concept. After all, the automobile industry was still in its early decades. Although Bresler's was savvy enough to recognize that big money could be made by catering to the driving public, it wasn't quick enough to take the next step from drive-in to drive-thru. Beyond this, the Bresler's company itself seemed to be in a bit of turmoil. Henry's began its descent into obscurity in the 1970s, and Bresler's was sold off the following decade.
Nevertheless, people lucky enough to be familiar with Henry's Hamburgers have fond memories of its affordable, tasty food (15-cent burgers and French fries by the pound!) and relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Too bad we'll never know how these affordable fries would stack up when ranked against other fast food fries.
Henry's Hamburgers today
If you have fond memories of Henry's Hamburgers, or perhaps you just love chasing a bit of nostalgia, you can visit the last remaining Henry's Hamburgers location in Benton Harbor, Michigan. While the hamburgers no longer cost 15 cents, at $3.53, they're not bad by today's standards. Fries can be purchased by the half-pound, too.
The owners of Henry's Hamburgers credit their success to putting their customers first, listening to their concerns even above those of the larger parent company. As that larger company faltered, this customer-oriented approach paid off — and yes, they did eventually add a drive-thru.
Their menu remains simple and classic: burgers, shakes, fries, and onion rings. However, they also serve up some surprising options like a shrimp boat and pizza stick. And if you're a Henry's regular who wants something new, you can always order their 99-cent "Munchie of the Month." The lasting legacy of this Henry's Hamburgers franchise is a testament to the fact that it's important to know when to innovate but it's equally important to recognize your strengths and lean into them.