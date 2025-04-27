Will Eating Bourbon Fudge Give You A Buzz?

Indulging in a couple of fudge brownie bites made with bourbon isn't going to have you stumbling out the door or leave you with a hangover (if it does, you might need to seek medical attention). With that said, there are some important things to consider when approaching food made with alcohol. If you plan on driving after an event where there's food cooked with booze, remember that alcohol doesn't completely burn off when heated (this is a myth that can lead to legal trouble).

In most states, it takes a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% to fail a breathalyzer test. You might not feel inebriated in the slightest, but all it takes is for one cop to be suspicious enough to test you with a breathalyzer. These machines aren't perfect, and even non-alcoholic beverages can set them off. The amount of alcohol it takes to get you to a 0.08% BAC depends on your anatomy and how long it's been since your last drink — even just one shot of bourbon can put someone with a low body weight at that mark.

Depending on their size, a fudge brownie or two should be safe, but desserts where liquor is infused with cold ingredients can be a lot trickier to gauge. Bourbon-infused whipped cream, mousse, or sundaes might get you buzzed, depending on the chef. Whether a dish is cooked or not, a host should always disclose if it contains distilled spirits, and it's always okay to ask how much is in the recipe if you're unsure.