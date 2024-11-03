The Rubber Band Hack Prue Leith Swears By For The Perfect Vinaigrette

Known for her chunky, geometric jewelry and bold wardrobe palette, celebrity chef Prue Leith and the humble rubber band may seem an unlikely pairing. Yet Leith's most recent book, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," is all about celebrating simple tricks that make life easier for the home cook. This often involves using common resources like rubber bands in creative, unexpected ways. Take her vinaigrette hack, for example.

Whipping up a tasty vinaigrette is a breeze — just use a ratio of three parts oil to one part vinegar and your choice of flavorful additions (Leith recommends garlic for "a classic French vinaigrette"). Arguably, the most pesky part of the process is washing up the greasy measuring cup. This is where Leith's elastic trick saves the day.

Do you have a clean glass jam jar? Snap a rubber band around it an inch from the bottom and a second one 3 inches up from the first. Voila! A perfect 3 to 1 ratio.

When it's time to mix your dressing, add the vinegar directly to the jar until it reaches the first rubber band, followed by oil up to the second. Sprinkle in any extra ingredients, put the lid on, and shake, shake, shake! You've created the perfect vinaigrette and saved yourself a few extra dirty dishes.