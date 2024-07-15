One Part Of The Air Fryer You're Probably Forgetting To Clean
Air fryers are a wonder as far as kitchen conveniences go. You can air fry all sorts of unexpected foods, in less time and with less mess than traditional methods of frying. Now, it's debatable whether an air fryer can really simulate the effects of deep-frying — it is much more adjacent to a convection oven — but that doesn't detract from its usefulness.
If you have an air fryer, there's a good chance you use it almost every day; it's just too convenient not to. Of course, all that use is going to leave food and grease buildup, so you have to clean it regularly. But there's one part of this process that everyone seems to miss: cleaning the heating element. If you're only cleaning your air fryer's basket, you're going to get most of the obvious stains, but stopping there is a big air fryer mistake.
It's easy to overlook the heating element because it's tucked out of sight. It looks a lot like the coil burner on an electric stove, but it's positioned at the top of the fryer, just above the basket, where you probably wouldn't think to look. If you flip your air fryer upside down, you should get a clear view of it. More than likely, it will have some oily residue burnt onto it which can make your air fryer smoky and stinky. A good cleaning will prolong the life of your air fryer and keep your food tasting great.
How to clean your air fryer's heating element
The first step in cleaning any part of an air fryer sounds so obvious that many people forget to mention it, but good heavens it is important. You must let the air fryer cool completely. This is doubly true when it comes to cleaning the heating element, as it can cause very serious burns. As soon as you're done cooking in the air fryer, unplug it, and allow it to cool down while you enjoy your meal.
Once the fryer has returned to room temperature, remove the basket and the drip pan beneath it. Depending on how dirty these pieces are, you may need to soak them for a while, during which time you can clean the heating element. It's easiest to start by flipping the air fryer upside down so you can clearly see any stains on the heating coil. All you need now is soapy water and a sponge or washcloth to wipe it down with. It's also a good idea to wipe down the rest of the interior while you're at it.
The nice thing about the air fryer's heating element is that you don't need to clean it after every use because it accumulates much less mess than the basket. However, you should check the element each time you finish air frying just to see if it needs attention. Keep it clean, and you can try all the air fryer hacks you please.