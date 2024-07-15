One Part Of The Air Fryer You're Probably Forgetting To Clean

Air fryers are a wonder as far as kitchen conveniences go. You can air fry all sorts of unexpected foods, in less time and with less mess than traditional methods of frying. Now, it's debatable whether an air fryer can really simulate the effects of deep-frying — it is much more adjacent to a convection oven — but that doesn't detract from its usefulness.

Advertisement

If you have an air fryer, there's a good chance you use it almost every day; it's just too convenient not to. Of course, all that use is going to leave food and grease buildup, so you have to clean it regularly. But there's one part of this process that everyone seems to miss: cleaning the heating element. If you're only cleaning your air fryer's basket, you're going to get most of the obvious stains, but stopping there is a big air fryer mistake.

It's easy to overlook the heating element because it's tucked out of sight. It looks a lot like the coil burner on an electric stove, but it's positioned at the top of the fryer, just above the basket, where you probably wouldn't think to look. If you flip your air fryer upside down, you should get a clear view of it. More than likely, it will have some oily residue burnt onto it which can make your air fryer smoky and stinky. A good cleaning will prolong the life of your air fryer and keep your food tasting great.

Advertisement