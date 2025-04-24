You're Forgetting To Clean This Part Of Your Oven (And It Shows)

Chances are you're cleaning up whatever mess is right in front after you prep, cook, and eat in your kitchen. Still, there are a few common places where grease can hide and accumulate, and you might be missing those. You're probably forgetting to clean your vent hood — and it shows.

Also known as a range hood, these structures come in all shapes and sizes and hang just above the stove. For homeowners who don't know, these hoods are designed to suck up all the excess steam, smoke, and grease that flies up when you're cooking (which also makes the stovetop the best place in your kitchen to use the air fryer). The vent prevents all the airborne mess from floating around your home, filtering it outside or cleaning and recirculating it. That dirty air and grease would otherwise leave lasting grime and smells. (So, if you have an old home that doesn't have this gadget, here's how to ventilate your kitchen without breaking the bank.)

A dirty vent hood has a much harder time sucking up airborne grease and sends it back out into your kitchen. Grease is also a fire hazard, so forgetting to clean this part of your oven has safety, health, and aesthetic drawbacks. Luckily, the fix is as simple as wiping down this surface with a degreaser and a microfiber cloth. Once you've cleaned the exterior, don't forget about the filters.