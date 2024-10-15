If You're Not Using Your Pizza Oven For Frozen Pizzas, You're Missing Out

The possibilities for enjoying frozen pizza can be as vast and varied as the varieties in existence themselves. Many of us keep a couple kicking around for when we've forgotten some key dinner ingredient, work or happy hour runs long, or cooking plans otherwise go awry. Preheat, unbox, maybe redistribute any errant toppings, and you've got several tasty slices in about 10 minutes.

Then there are the tips, hacks, and frozen pizza upgrades. Even something as simple as a drizzle of hot honey or a brush of garlic butter can go a long way in elevating a pre-made pie, not to mention intermediate improvements like cooking it in a cast iron skillet. But the next level of frozen pizza advancement is hiding in plain sight: preparing it in your pizza oven.

Whether you're working with a massive outdoor monster in your sprawling suburban backyard or a comparatively teensy indoor kitchen type, you needn't reserve the appliance and its improved heat distribution for those special nights when you're elbows deep in homemade dough. Instead, pop a frozen pizza in a pizza oven for an extra delicious and crispy savory pie.