How Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Cooked Up Its Legendary Name

Sweet Baby Ray's is a big barbecue brand with a little-known origin story. Back in 1985, Dave Raymond and his brother Larry beat out almost 700 others to come in second place at a Chicago-area barbecue contest (and Sweet Baby Ray's also came in second place for our ranking of the best and worst grocery store barbecue sauces). The next year they launched what would eventually become a multimillion-dollar barbecue sauce company with a high school friend. They started it with $2,000, a lot of gumption, and a great name — Sweet Baby Ray's. How the Raymonds came up with the now famous name is a story in two parts, and both took place on Chicago's West Side where the brothers grew up. When Dave was a kid, he became known by a new name.

"The nickname for a while had been 'Baby Ray' because my last name is Raymond and the guys in the neighborhood called my brother 'Ray,' and just being younger than him, they called me 'Baby Ray,'" Dave Raymond said in the documentary "Hi, I'm Sweet Baby Ray – The Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Wood Dale Story." A few years later, Dave began to excel at basketball and had a particularly nice jump shot, which a fellow player commented on. "Hey, that's sweet, Baby Ray," Dave recalled him saying. The name stuck.