Here's How Long You Should Grill Thin Pork Chops For Juicy Results

Thin pork chops are a barbecue essential: They're affordable, cook quickly, and are packed full of flavor. The ideal thin pork chop is around ⅛ to ¼ inch thick; when grilled, it should be brown and caramelized on the outside while tender and juicy on the inside. Because they're so lean, getting a perfectly grilled pork chop is all down to the timing. Get it right and there's a succulent and juicy bite, but overcook them and you end up with burnt, bone-dry chops.

Thin pork chops can require a little more immediate attention than other barbecue classics. For quick cooking, get your grill to a medium-high heat, around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Slather on your marinade (root beer is a game-changer for pork chops) and slap your pork chops on the grill. Because they're so thin, a trick is to only cook them on one side — not flipping the chops gives them the maximum amount of time to develop that lovely caramelized char (and the flavor it brings) while ensuring you don't risk overcooking them. After four minutes, if you don't think your chops are fully cooked, you can flip and grill them for another minute. When they're done, let them rest for five to 10 minutes before serving to ensure your meat is as juicy as possible.