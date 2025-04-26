Keep Your Drinks Cold This Summer With An Easy Pool Noodle Hack

Some parts of the United States are already hitting temperatures of 80 degrees Fahrenheit in April, so why not start the summer fun early? Break out the sunglasses and swimsuits because one of the best ways to enjoy the sun is a dip in the water with a drink in hand. While you can't always avoid getting sunburnt on these excursions, you can at least save your beverage from getting baked. The key is a long, floppy pool noodle.

You likely already know there are many uses for these ingenious inventions, including using a pool noodle segment to organize your drawers, but they're also perfect for keeping drinks cold. Pool noodles are made from polyethylene, an insulating material used to insulate pipes and make standard plastic coolers. By cutting up one of these handy flotation devices, you can make a floating cooler for the pool.

To make a floating cooler that costs under $5, you only need a pool noodle, rope, and a rectangular 6-quart plastic bin. Measure and cut the pool noodle to match the length of each side of the plastic bin. Next, string the rope through the holes in the noodle, creating a box shape to go around the container. Then, tightly tie each end of the rope together so the pool noodle raft clings to the plastic bin. Finally, fill it up with ice and some delicious canned cocktails with high-quality ingredients, and you've got yourself an affordable floating cooler made from items you might already have around the house.