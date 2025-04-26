Fireball Cinnamon Vs Fireball Cinnamon Whisky: What's The Difference?

Certain brands of alcohol like Jägermeister, Midori, and Malibu (a rum some experts urge us to avoid) are divisive. However, few are more contentious than Fireball. Blending notes of whisky, cinnamon, sweetness, and spice and heat (lots of heat) it's a bracing shot. The experience is visceral yet memorable.

With media attention fueling consumption during the 2010s, the liqueur's been around since the 1980s. Amid all the hype, you may have missed that the product comes in two varieties: Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Although differentiated by just a single word, they are surprisingly different. Most prominently, Fireball without "Whisky" on the label is much less boozy.

Fireball Cinnamon employs a malt or wine base rather than a spirit. The malt-based version comes in at a more approachable 33 proof, while wine-based Fireball Cinnamon is just a tad boozier at 42 proof. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky clocks in at a much stiffer 66 proof — yet still below the customary 80 proof of a full-strength spirit, hence it isn't actually whiskey. Adding to the nomenclature confusion, the company also introduced a Fireball Whisky 42 Proof, which is also liquor-based but nonetheless weaker.