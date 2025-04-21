Fact Or Fiction: Does Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Really Contain Antifreeze?

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has built up a spicy reputation over the years. Technically, Fireball doesn't quite count as whisky anyway, since whisky needs to have at least 40% fermented grain liquor, and Fireball caps at 33% alcohol by volume. Regarding the rest of the beverage, a popular rumor used to go around suggesting that Fireball also contained antifreeze, leading to the drink being banned in Europe. But is there any truth to this?

The short answer is no, Fireball Whisky does not contain antifreeze. However, the drink used to include an ingredient called propylene glycol, a synthetic liquid also found in antifreeze. Propylene glycol appears in many processed foods, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers any product with below 50 grams of propylene glycol per kilogram to be safe. Fireball's formula contained less than an eighth of that amount. The chemical is considered to have an extremely low amount of toxicity, and, before you panic, remember that alcohol itself is also considered toxic.

Still, European standards for the chemical are more stringent. In 2014, Norway, Sweden, and Finland removed Fireball from stores due to concerns over its overuse of propylene glycol. Additionally, Fireball's owner, the Sazerac Company, also claims to use a different Fireball formula in Europe. Since then, Fireball's website notes that the company has removed propylene glycol from all of its Fireball formulas, all while insisting that the original formula was never dangerous in the first place.