The Layering Tip That Prevents Delicate Pizza Toppings From Burning

When making your own pizza, there are a few things to consider, such as using the best pizza crust – whether you want it thin and crispy or thick and doughy — and choosing the right toppings. For that last one, you could be making the crucial pizza topping mistake that's burning those more delicate add-ons: not putting them beneath the cheese.

Hearty pizza toppings, such as pepperoni, sausage, or even thick produce like bell peppers, won't falter under the intense heat of the oven. But more delicate ones, like certain greens or thinly-sliced vegetables, could burn if they're exposed to the high temperatures required to bake that pizza crust. The easiest way to prevent this is to put those toppings underneath the cheese. The direct contact with the sauce will keep the delicate toppings from drying out, and the cheese will prevent exposure to direct heat. Thinly sliced mushrooms, fresh spinach, and fresh herbs are good toppings to place under the cheese. But the cheese you use matters, too, because certain cheeses can also burn quickly under high heat.