Here's What A Bad Watermelon Looks Like Inside

When picking out most produce at the grocery store, we rely on our senses, often looking over our options, maybe giving the fruit a sniff or a gentle squeeze. But when choosing a watermelon, a bit of luck is involved. Even if you select your fruit with a well-trained eye — looking for all the right clues that your melon will be juicy, delicious, and ripe — you never know exactly what you'll find on the inside until you slice it open,

Once you bring your pick home, though, you need to know the telltale signs to keep an eye out for, based on the fruit's flesh, to know when it's time to toss. Should you slice through the tough outer rind to find unpleasantries like funky smells, slimy feeling flesh, or, of course — the most glaring sign your melon has turned — any spots of mold, you've got a bad apple — er, melon.

Despite your best efforts to pick out the best watermelon from the grocery store (like choosing symmetrical, heavy melons and giving it a good thump), there's always the occasional dud in the batch. Or, if you've kept your melon in the kitchen for too long, it may have passed its prime. As with most foods, toss it if you can't be sure. But barring any obvious signs, knowing when your watermelon has expired isn't always as clear-cut as you might think.

