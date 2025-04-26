The Chocolatey Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Dessert You Should Always Avoid Buying

When you're gluten-intolerant (on any level), bakery items are one of the hardest things to take out of your diet. This writer can attest it's hard to pass up a decadent piece of something built from wheat flour and smothered in chocolate. Gluten-free baked goods are often just not the same as their full-gluten counterparts. They lack the springy, easy texture and are usually on the denser side. Sometimes the flavor is off, too, and it's just barely edible. That was the case for Trader Joe's Gluten Free Double Chocolate Muffins, a dessert that we suggest you skip next time you're at the store.

We ranked Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Desserts, sizing up the double chocolate muffins as well as the store brand's chocolate chip cookies and a few other desserts. The Trader Joe's Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins took the top spot in our ranking, and the double chocolate muffins were ranked at the end of our list.

Some say Trader Joe's muffins are a Costco dupe, with the same flavor, texture, size, and presentation. We'd agree, and we don't love Kirkland Signature muffins, either. The double chocolate muffins from both brands are too dry and are just not that impressive.