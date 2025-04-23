This Trader Joe's Dessert Is So Good, You Can Barely Tell It's Gluten-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For people with celiac disease, eating gluten can cause damage to the small intestine and lead to a host of other side effects such as fatigue and bloating. Other people may experience gluten sensitivity. For them, the long-term effects of eating gluten may not be as dire; however, gluten consumption can still lead to pain and discomfort. So there are a number of reasons why people may choose to adopt a gluten-free diet, and it's promising to know that restaurants and stores such as Trader Joe's offer an increasing number of gluten-free options. Sadly, when it comes to packaged baked goods in particular, finding palatable gluten-free options can still be a challenge for those who walk this particular culinary path.

To help consumers find the best products available to them, Chowhound ranked eight Trader Joe's gluten-free desserts in order to determine which are worth the purchase. At the lower end of the list, you'll find Trader Joe's Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread, as well as the Gluten Free Double Chocolate Muffins, which held a disappointingly sparse number of chocolate chips. However, another muffin offering, Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins, took the top spot, being deemed so moist and flavorful that you can barely tell they don't have any gluten. The consensus was that these bakes were soft, tender, fluffy, and had all the traits of a good, gluten-packed muffin. At the time of the ranking, they cost $5.99 for four, which seemed reasonable for such a tasty treat too.