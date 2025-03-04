The Patty Mistake That Makes Burgers Taste Like Cardboard

When you're working ground beef by hand, you want to try to prevent or limit the myosin that's released. The best way to do this is to touch the meat as little as possible. The patties will form more easily if they're cold because of the way the colder fat clings together, so keep the meat in the refrigerator until you're ready to shape them — and keep your burger patties chilled until it's time to cook them, too.

To efficiently shape the cold meat into patties, first know the size of your buns. The patties should be slightly larger than the buns because they will shrink a bit while cooking. One tool you could use to ensure evenly shaped patties with very little handling is a burger press. If you don't have one, just form the beef patties by hand. Wet your hands first, which keeps the meat from sticking to them. Then, press the center of the patty with the palm of your hand, and use your fingers on the outside of the patty to shape it into a circle. Make a small crater in the patty's center with your palm, which will prevent it from rising up while cooking. If you're cooking burgers on the stove, dimpling isn't necessary because the heat isn't as strong as a fiery grill. Finally, if the patties get too warm in your hands, chill them in the refrigerator before putting them on the grill, which will help them keep their shape. If you follow those steps, you should get well-textured, delicious patties that taste like beef rather than cardboard.