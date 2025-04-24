What's The Best Whiskey For Cooking?

Alcohol is used to give a flavorful, if not slightly boozy, touch to everything from an elegant beef bourguignon to a casual beer cheese. And it's not hard to understand why certain types of alcohol go with certain dishes. The heartiness of beef calls for the bold fruitiness of red wine. The maltiness of beer cuts through the richness of a sharp cheddar. So how do you know what type of whiskey to use when you're cooking? According to Deena Sayers, beverage director of The Stand, a comedy club and restaurant based in New York, you need to think about the specific dish you're preparing. As she recently shared exclusively with Chowhound, "Just as with wine, the flavor profile of the whiskey will make an impact with its unique characteristics to the food."

Bourbon, for example, can go sweet or savory. Sayers says, "It can be great for a glaze used for meats, especially pork or ribs. Or as a sauce in a bread pudding." That's why chefs have often added a splash of bourbon to caramelized onions, marinades, and barbecue sauces. Bakers and confectioners consider bourbon and chocolate a match made in heaven. In fact, Graeter's, the 150-year-old ice cream company, recently partnered with New Riff Distilling to introduce a bourbon-infused ice cream with whiskey-glazed pecans and dark chocolate chips. You can also amplify the flavor of brownies with a splash of bourbon.

Both rye and Scotch pair well with proteins. "Rye has a spicier character and will also work well with robust meat dishes," Sayers notes. "While the smokiness of Scotch can be used as a great sauce for smoked fish or a marinade for lamb."