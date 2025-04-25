The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Tip For Even More Flavorful Prime Rib
Texas Roadhouse is known for hand-cutting its steaks, meaning in addition to offering some of the best affordable steak cuts, there's also room to customize your cut and its size. If you're in the mood for prime rib and want to ensure you're getting the most flavorful cut, then ask your server if you can have the end cut of the prime rib — more specifically, either the first cut or second cut.
The prime rib cut you ask for depends on what you're looking for in the cut. The first cut comes from the rib region of the cow that's closest to the loin; it can sometimes be referred to as the loin end or small end of the prime rib. The first cut section is the most tender cut of the prime rib. This cut doesn't have as much connective tissue as the other prime rib cuts, so it's not as tough. For this reason, the first cut is also the most expensive part of the prime rib, but Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a difference in cut prices on its menu; the prime rib is one flat cost. However, it's worth asking if there is any kind of upcharge for customization to ensure there are no surprise charges.
The second cut is another good prime rib option
Some people prefer the second cut to the first cut, but it's less about tenderness and more about fat. The second cut is a fattier cut from the front-end of the rib region furthest from the loin, near the chuck. It's not as tender as the first cut, but some people prefer the higher fat content because it can have more flavor. You can differentiate it from the first cut because it's larger and has less uniformity. The best way to prepare the second cut is to slow-roast it, and Texas Roadhouse's menu does say it slow roasts its prime rib, which is typically how most restaurants commonly achieve perfect prime rib, but double check — otherwise, you could end up with meat that's too tough.
It's also possible that Texas Roadhouse doesn't have either cut available, depending on whether they've already been sold to other diners. After all, there are only two per roast. In that case, our ranking of all Texas Roadhouse steaks might help you decide if you want to stick with the prime rib or order another cut of beef, such as the Dallas filet.