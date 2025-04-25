You Can Sous Vide Oatmeal Overnight In Mason Jars For A Quick, Hot Breakfast

To efficiently tackle another hectic work week, most of us rely on quick and nutritious morning meals. If you enjoy oatmeal but rarely have time to prepare a warm pot over your stove, use the sous vide method for a low-effort overnight breakfast. While you can certainly pre-soak oats to achieve creamier oatmeal, the sous vide technique produces perfectly chewy oatmeal every time.

The sous vide cooking method revolves around maintaining sealed food cooked in a temperature-controlled water bath. While vacuum-sealed foods, such as meat and vegetables, are commonly prepared using an immersion circulator, you can also create deliciously chewy oatmeal in mason jars. All you need to do is prep your ingredients in advance. The night before you plan on enjoying this foolproof meal, set your sous vide water bath to 155 degrees Fahrenheit. In individual mason jars, add your favorite variety of oats, water, and salt. While rolled oats are always a tasty option, steel-cut oats offer a heartier texture. Since your water bath will remain at 155 degrees throughout the night, adjust the allotted cooking time accordingly.

Since steel-cut oats take the longest to cook, keep this variety submerged in water for approximately 10 to 12 hours. Conversely, old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats may be perfectly chewy and ready to enjoy by the eight-hour mark. Once you decipher your preferred cooking time, you're ready to enhance this dish with an assortment of extra ingredients.