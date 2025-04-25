You Can Sous Vide Oatmeal Overnight In Mason Jars For A Quick, Hot Breakfast
To efficiently tackle another hectic work week, most of us rely on quick and nutritious morning meals. If you enjoy oatmeal but rarely have time to prepare a warm pot over your stove, use the sous vide method for a low-effort overnight breakfast. While you can certainly pre-soak oats to achieve creamier oatmeal, the sous vide technique produces perfectly chewy oatmeal every time.
The sous vide cooking method revolves around maintaining sealed food cooked in a temperature-controlled water bath. While vacuum-sealed foods, such as meat and vegetables, are commonly prepared using an immersion circulator, you can also create deliciously chewy oatmeal in mason jars. All you need to do is prep your ingredients in advance. The night before you plan on enjoying this foolproof meal, set your sous vide water bath to 155 degrees Fahrenheit. In individual mason jars, add your favorite variety of oats, water, and salt. While rolled oats are always a tasty option, steel-cut oats offer a heartier texture. Since your water bath will remain at 155 degrees throughout the night, adjust the allotted cooking time accordingly.
Since steel-cut oats take the longest to cook, keep this variety submerged in water for approximately 10 to 12 hours. Conversely, old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats may be perfectly chewy and ready to enjoy by the eight-hour mark. Once you decipher your preferred cooking time, you're ready to enhance this dish with an assortment of extra ingredients.
Flavorful ways to upgrade sous vide overnight oatmeal
For starters, liven up your basic oatmeal recipe with a few additional mix-ins prior to cooking. Incorporate ground flax and chia seeds for added fiber. You can also add honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and a dash of vanilla extract for more flavor. Firm varieties of fruit, such as chopped apples or pears, can be added to your oats before cooking. Alternatively, you can cook a warm fruit compote with the sous vide or on the stovetop.
When preparing your oatmeal the night before, fill a separate mason jar with dried fruit like cranberries, raisins, and apricots along with sugar, water, and citrus peel. Submerge the jar alongside your oats in the water bath overnight. By morning, the fruits will be soft and flavorful, serving as a tasty accompaniment to your overnight oats.
You can also prepare some of your favorite toppings in advance and keep them stored until breakfast the following day. Top your warm sous vide oatmeal with fresh berries or chia seed jam made with mashed fruit, lemon juice, chia seeds, and optional sweetener. Toasted coconut flakes and chopped roasted nuts are also options to add a crunchy texture. Once you master sous vide oatmeal, use this sophisticated cooking technique to make other delicious breakfast options. For the best thick-cut bacon, put your sous vide to work the night before.