Elevate Your Breakfast By Adding A Mexican Twist To Waffles
There are many ways to venture into the world of tasty waffle-making. Thankfully, you can get as creative as your pantry (and free time) allows, whether you give your leftover potatoes a crispy makeover as breakfast waffles or whip up a batch of protein-rich cottage cheese waffles. Given Mexico's reputation as having one of the most flavorsome cuisines on the planet, taking some inspiration from this corner of the world might be the boost of flavor that you're looking forward to come breakfast time. Picture a waffle loaded with cheese, cilantro, a dollop of salsa, another of guacamole — oh, and plenty of spice.
When taking notes from Mexican culinary practices to zhush up the first meal of the day, the first thing is to combine the flavors well. For the waffle mixture, masa harina — which has a distinctly earthy, corn-like taste since it is made from nixtamalized corn — works well as a thickener and adds a nuttier taste to the waffle. It is often used with sweet or savory items because of its versatility. When combined with cornmeal or wheat flour, it creates a mixture that is as pillowy and externally crispy as waffles should be. Other ingredients worth working into your batter include chorizo and cheese, two pretty common ingredients in Mexican savory dishes. Adding cooked chorizo, cheddar cheese, corn, and green onions will create a waffle mixture that is bursting with flavor. Top with queso fresco (or fresh cheese) to truly lather your waffles with quintessentially Mexican flavors.
Fun ways to make your waffles with maximum Mexican flavor
In Mexican cooking, spice is the name of the game. Adding a touch of heat to your breakfast waffles is a simple way to take things to the next level. Poblano pepper is one of the most popular peppers used in Mexican gastronomy and is often used in the iconic mole dish. Poblano pepper is often enjoyed dried where its sweet earthiness really can shine, otherwise it is stuffed when left fresh. If you really want to take things to the next level you could create your own mole dish to add to your waffles (such as slow cooker chicken mole) to coat the waffles in a sauce that is perfectly smoky and satisfying. Poblano pepper offers a milder spice level so don't be timid when adding them; just remember to remove the stems and seeds to keep the heat levels palatable.
The balance of sweet and savory buttermilk chicken and waffles has led to a classic recipe (for obvious and mouth-watering reasons). Incorporating a dose of Mexican flavor to this combo could come down to an elotes-style sauce — a sauce typically smeared over piping-hot corn on the cob in Mexico. Using a mix of paprika, cayenne powder, mayo, and salt and pepper, you can stir them together until you get a creamy and fragrant mayo sauce. For extra texture and a taste that truly ramps up this classic street-food inspired sauce, add some feta cheese, corn, lime and as much cilantro as your heart desires. This recipe can be made plant-based by opting for vegan feta cheese and mayo. Pouring the sauce over waffles with some fresh guacamole and a serving of salsa is sure to get your tastebuds craving seconds or thirds of this Mexican-inspired goodness.