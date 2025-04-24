Elevate Your Breakfast By Adding A Mexican Twist To Waffles

There are many ways to venture into the world of tasty waffle-making. Thankfully, you can get as creative as your pantry (and free time) allows, whether you give your leftover potatoes a crispy makeover as breakfast waffles or whip up a batch of protein-rich cottage cheese waffles. Given Mexico's reputation as having one of the most flavorsome cuisines on the planet, taking some inspiration from this corner of the world might be the boost of flavor that you're looking forward to come breakfast time. Picture a waffle loaded with cheese, cilantro, a dollop of salsa, another of guacamole — oh, and plenty of spice.

When taking notes from Mexican culinary practices to zhush up the first meal of the day, the first thing is to combine the flavors well. For the waffle mixture, masa harina — which has a distinctly earthy, corn-like taste since it is made from nixtamalized corn — works well as a thickener and adds a nuttier taste to the waffle. It is often used with sweet or savory items because of its versatility. When combined with cornmeal or wheat flour, it creates a mixture that is as pillowy and externally crispy as waffles should be. Other ingredients worth working into your batter include chorizo and cheese, two pretty common ingredients in Mexican savory dishes. Adding cooked chorizo, cheddar cheese, corn, and green onions will create a waffle mixture that is bursting with flavor. Top with queso fresco (or fresh cheese) to truly lather your waffles with quintessentially Mexican flavors.