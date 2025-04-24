How To Make Lasagna Noodles Without A Pasta Maker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making pasta at home isn't as complicated as it seems — it's more about patience than skill. In fact, most homemade pasta requires only two ingredients! Just eggs and some flour specifically used for pasta are all you need, plus a little salt and water to help with texture as needed.

Certain pasta shapes are more complex than others. To make radiatori, for example, you'd at least need an old-school gnocchi board, if not a full-blown pasta maker. When it comes to lasagna, however, a rolling pin and a little elbow grease will suffice for chef-approved results. Combining your ingredients by hand or in a stand mixer, you'll create a ball of straightforward pasta dough. Let the dough rest for about 30 minutes to make rolling it out easier.

To create lasagna sheets, you'll need a good amount of counter space. Roll out your dough with a rolling pin until it's thin enough to see light through when you hold it up. Remember: lasagna noodles cook in the oven; we don't boil them in water like other noodles. So, if the sheets are too thick, you may wind up with a chewy, undercooked layer that ruins the whole dish. Uniform thickness is the goal, and the technique for achieving this is simple: roll, rotate 45 degrees, roll again, and repeat. If you think your sheets are too thick (or you just prefer that chewier bite), do a quick 30-second blanch in boiling water (known as parboiling) to soften them before baking.