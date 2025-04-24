Who Needs Lettuce In Their Salad When You Can Use Carrot Ribbons Instead?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes, you need to eat an entire carrot, and here's the best way to do it. Hopping on TikToker @logagm's viral, whole cucumber salad trend, we bring you Chowhound's way to enjoy whole carrots in a variety of scrumptious salads. Step aside lettuce, because with carrot ribbons, not only are you in for a sweet, satisfying crunch with every bite, but the brilliant orange from the pigment beta-carotene (the precursor to vitamin A), makes for a visually appealing dish. To create the ribbons, all you need is a basic vegetable peeler, but if you want thinner ribbons similar to "zoodles" (zucchini noodles), consider investing in a vegetable spiralizer like Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer. Be sure to wash the carrots properly before transforming them into ribbons — it's always a mistake to peel vegetables without washing them. This will remove any residual pathogens on the exterior skin, which can contaminate the inside of the vegetable.
To switch things up and keep your salad recipes interesting, include rainbow carrot ribbons to the mix for a subtle nuance in flavor. The mix of deep purple, striking orange and red, and golden white hue of this heirloom variety create an eye-catching presentation. For a salad with the ideal balance of flavors and textures, serve it immediately. This will also prevent it from getting soggy, which can occur as the solutes like salts and certain seasonings dissolved in the dressing and draw out water from the carrots.
Diversify your carrot ribbons with flavor and texture
Sure, carrot ribbons bring a refreshing bite that can revolutionize your salad game, but what if there's more that slender peels from this vibrant root vegetable have to offer? For an Indian spin, drizzle your carrot ribbons with tadka, an oil infusion made with aromatic spices. The earthy sweetness pairs beautifully with a range of flavorful dressings, from a creamy, lemon tahini to an herbaceous za'atar vinaigrette or a savory soy and sesame drizzle. If you enjoy a toasty crunch, consider seasoning and baking your carrot ribbons to transform them into crispy carrot chips to incorporate into your salad. The accentuated sweetness from baking and the textural contrast make the chips a great swap for croutons.
In case you missed the memo from the beloved plant-based content creator @iamtabithabrown on TikTok, carrots can also be prepared to mimic the smoky flavors and crispy texture of bacon that you can toss into any salad mix. Right when you think you are done with the multi-faceted potential of carrots, the vivid orange hue of peeled ribbons in a briny marinade can deliver a shockingly similar flavor and texture to cured salmon. Here's your invitation to put together a lox-style salad packed with the umami notes of the sea sans sea life. Carrot ribbons visually resemble pastas like fettuccini and tagliatelle, so for a low-carb pasta salad packed with vitamin A, swap out the traditional wheat variety for carrot "noodles" instead, and let the humble carrot motivate you to get creative with your recipes.