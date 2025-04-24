Who Needs Lettuce In Their Salad When You Can Use Carrot Ribbons Instead?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, you need to eat an entire carrot, and here's the best way to do it. Hopping on TikToker @logagm's viral, whole cucumber salad trend, we bring you Chowhound's way to enjoy whole carrots in a variety of scrumptious salads. Step aside lettuce, because with carrot ribbons, not only are you in for a sweet, satisfying crunch with every bite, but the brilliant orange from the pigment beta-carotene (the precursor to vitamin A), makes for a visually appealing dish. To create the ribbons, all you need is a basic vegetable peeler, but if you want thinner ribbons similar to "zoodles" (zucchini noodles), consider investing in a vegetable spiralizer like Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer. Be sure to wash the carrots properly before transforming them into ribbons — it's always a mistake to peel vegetables without washing them. This will remove any residual pathogens on the exterior skin, which can contaminate the inside of the vegetable.

To switch things up and keep your salad recipes interesting, include rainbow carrot ribbons to the mix for a subtle nuance in flavor. The mix of deep purple, striking orange and red, and golden white hue of this heirloom variety create an eye-catching presentation. For a salad with the ideal balance of flavors and textures, serve it immediately. This will also prevent it from getting soggy, which can occur as the solutes like salts and certain seasonings dissolved in the dressing and draw out water from the carrots.