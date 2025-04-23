This Expert-Approved Tip Makes Store-Bought Cookie Dough Taste Homemade

Store-bought cookie dough makes baking easier than ever, but the results often lack the hard-to-define essence that homemade baked goods achieve. It turns out that the secret to success might be an ingredient you already have in the fridge: Butter is a key player in all kinds of from-scratch recipes, and we have some expert-approved advice for how to integrate the prized dairy product into your next batch.

"To help make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade, I crumble the dough into my mixer, then add a little real butter," says Tammy Stiffler, owner of Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory. This is just one of the many baking tips she shared with Chowhound when asked how she would improve store-bought cookie dough to taste homemade.

Most cookie dough from the store comes rolled into pre-formed balls or as one large mass in a tub or tube. Crumbling the cookie dough into an electric mixer with butter helps to soften the consistency and more thoroughly incorporate the extra fat. This hack works with pretty much any recipe and will improve the best and worst store-bought chocolate chip cookie doughs alike, making them less grainy.