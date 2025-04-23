Alton Brown's Favorite Midnight Snack Is A Cool And Refreshing Choice

Alton Brown is a culinary powerhouse with a lot of opinions, a sharp wit, and a tailored palate. He makes bologna sandwiches bougie so, of course, Brown doesn't turn to potato chips when midnight cravings hit. His late-night snack choice is a little more refined, a little more complicated, and totally more elevated than just your standard bag of potato Lays.

When he's looking for a little treat to end the night, Alton Brown reaches for mochi ice cream to satisfy his cravings. These little frozen balls have a thick outer layer of chewy, sweet Japanese mochi rice cake with a smooth ice cream center. They're a fun combo of complementing textures and tastes that you can make at home or buy in the store. In freezer sections, you'll see a rainbow of mochi ice cream in flavors like birthday cake, lotus cheesecake, green matcha tea, and double chocolate.

Like transforming ice cream into single-serving freezer pops, mochi ice cream lets you parcel out your late-night snacking in bites. So, a midnight snacking session of mochi ice cream can be more easily portion controlled than other sweet or even salty snacks.