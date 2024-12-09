Why To'ak Chocolate Is The Most Expensive In The World

Jerry Toth and his partners took bean-to-bar a few steps further with "tree-to-bar" chocolate, sourced from an Ecuadorian cacao variety called Nacional that was thought to have been extinct until To'ak rediscovered one of the last surviving groves. Using beans from those trees, To'ak — the name is a combination of indigenous Ecuadorian words for "earth" and "tree" — borrowed the methods used by both winemakers and whiskey distilleries, playing close attention to the impact the climate and earth have on the chocolate produced. To'ak also began barrel-aging chocolate for up to six years, using different woods to impart a variety of flavors.

Like other high-end chocolate makers, To'ak notes the percentage of cacao in the bar on its label. The percentage notes how much of the bar is cocoa or cacao with the remaining percentage consisting of sugar and other added ingredients. To'ak's bars range from 65% to 100% cacao. Mixed in with many of the company's bars are other ingredients from the region: Galapagos-harvested salt and oranges, Andean amaranth and mint, nuts from the South American rainforest, and even Amazonian ants. What you won't find in To'ak's bars are additives like PGPR, an emulsifier used in inexpensive chocolate.

The good news is you can try To'ak's chocolate for considerably less than $220 per bar. A package of four half-ounce chocolate squares from its Alchemy collection is $15 –- about a quarter of the price of Leroy's least expensive wine.