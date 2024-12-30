Out Of Chips For Nachos? Make This Simple Swap To Save The Day
Whether it's game day, movie night, or the middle of a raucous party, nachos are the ultimate fool-proof snack to please a crowd. But what happens when the crowds are clamoring for nachos and you're fresh out of tortilla chips? Use crackers, and you'll be shouted down by the masses. Try kale chips, and your guests will riot. Luckily, Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, has shared the epically delicious answer that's staring straight at you from your freezer. "The obvious answer is tots," Whalen tells Chowhound. "I have a nacho book and a tater tot book, so it really just makes sense."
There are a million unexpected ways to use frozen tater tots, but as a base for nachos might be the best. They're crispy yet pillowy, with ample surface area for toppings, but not so big in scale that they ascend beyond the realm of snacks. Plus, they're an easy-to-grab finger food, just like chips. For classic "totchos," bake your tots according to the package directions then top them with loads of shredded jack cheese, black beans, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh or pickled jalapeños, and a few slices of red onion. Return them to the oven until the cheese is sufficiently melty, then go crazy with finishing touches like chunky guacamole, crema, salsa, or hot sauce.
On Whalen's website, he has his own recommendation for cheesy, snacky tots: pulled pork, chorizo, a little scoop of cooling slaw, and spicy cheese sauce. Or, for another "totcho" iteration, follow in the flavorful footsteps of breakfast hash browns by adding avocado, green onions, and crispy bacon.
More simple swaps to save your nacho fiasco
Although food blogger Dan Whalen loves authentic nachos (and wrote an entire book about them), his flexible approach to recipe development leaves a lot of room for experimentation. "I think it's important to respect the roots of nachos and the original intention of the dish and its origins, but it's okay to then have fun with it after! (pretty much how I feel about all foods)," he says. With that openness in mind, Whalen has loads of surprising ideas for how to best serve loaded nachos. "In my nacho book I used frozen waffles, gnocchi, biscuits, naan, scallion pancakes, pita, potato chips, pierogi, and even chicken parm as 'chips' for nachos," he explains.
And that's not all. For eggs benedict nachos, Whalen uses toasted English muffins. For "latkchos" he uses — you've guessed it — latkes as a base for sour cream and scallions. If you love the added potato flavor that both tater tots and fried potato latkes bring as a base for toppings, try thinly sliced and roasted russet potatoes or even sweet potatoes for another earthy twist on the world's best snack.