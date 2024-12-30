Out Of Chips For Nachos? Make This Simple Swap To Save The Day

Whether it's game day, movie night, or the middle of a raucous party, nachos are the ultimate fool-proof snack to please a crowd. But what happens when the crowds are clamoring for nachos and you're fresh out of tortilla chips? Use crackers, and you'll be shouted down by the masses. Try kale chips, and your guests will riot. Luckily, Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, has shared the epically delicious answer that's staring straight at you from your freezer. "The obvious answer is tots," Whalen tells Chowhound. "I have a nacho book and a tater tot book, so it really just makes sense."

There are a million unexpected ways to use frozen tater tots, but as a base for nachos might be the best. They're crispy yet pillowy, with ample surface area for toppings, but not so big in scale that they ascend beyond the realm of snacks. Plus, they're an easy-to-grab finger food, just like chips. For classic "totchos," bake your tots according to the package directions then top them with loads of shredded jack cheese, black beans, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh or pickled jalapeños, and a few slices of red onion. Return them to the oven until the cheese is sufficiently melty, then go crazy with finishing touches like chunky guacamole, crema, salsa, or hot sauce.

On Whalen's website, he has his own recommendation for cheesy, snacky tots: pulled pork, chorizo, a little scoop of cooling slaw, and spicy cheese sauce. Or, for another "totcho" iteration, follow in the flavorful footsteps of breakfast hash browns by adding avocado, green onions, and crispy bacon.