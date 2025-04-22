How The Last Word Cocktail Was Invented In Detroit Over A Century Ago

Who doesn't want to have the bragging rights over having had the last word in a disagreement? That's likely why Seattle, New York City, and Detroit have all been vying for the final say on where the Last Word cocktail was invented. Although it's pretty clear that Detroit has won that particular argument, there may still be a chance to grab the parting shot in the debate over who invented the drink and how.

Detroit is known for a lot of things: the Motown Sound, the automobile industry, and the poor postseason record of its football team. It even has its own unique style of pizza. But when the Last Word became the "it drink" in Seattle in the early 2000s, the Emerald City quickly laid claim to the drink, with the Seattle Times calling it "the definitive Seattle cocktail" and "the city's biggest contribution to the world of mixology." But the man that popularized it, bartender Murray Stenson, acknowledges the recipe came from a book of pre-prohibition recipes, "Bottoms Up." The book said the cocktail was "introduced" to the city by a man named Frank Fogarty in the 1920s but also credited the recipe to the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC).

It was clear Detroit not only had the Last Word but also the last laugh when the cocktail was discovered on a club dinner menu from 1916. DAC's news magazine also reported that Fogarty, a minstrel performer, had come to perform his show at the club, possibly enjoying some bartending while there. These two pieces of evidence, the club's food and beverage director told the Detroit Free Press, bolsters the claim that the drink was created at the Detroit Athletic Club before Fogarty's arrival. Still, Fogarty is widely credited with having invented the drink.