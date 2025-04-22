The Unusual 2-Ingredient Upgrade A Small Midwestern Chain Gave Hawaiian Pizza

Pizza is ubiquitous. Estimates say that 350 slices are eaten every second in the United States, so it's almost hard to believe it's only enjoyed mainstream popularity since the 1940s. In fact, when Canadian restaurateur Sam Panopoulos introduced pizza to his menu in the early 1960s, it was relatively unheard of. Panopoulos quickly grew bored with the common pizza toppings of the time and decided to switch things up by adding ham and pineapple. The result was a definitive — if controversial — success, and Hawaiian pizza was born.

While the classic Hawaiian pizza toppings remain ham and pineapple, some creative pizzerias put their own spin on the pie. Donatos Pizza, for example, adds some "not-so-secret ingredients": cinnamon and sliced almonds. Donatos, founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963, now has close to 425 locations in 28 states. This number includes 175 Donatos restaurants and about 300 partnership locations. The chain is known for its famous thin crust and, as stated on its website, a dedication "To serve the best pizza and make your day a little better."

In addition to the cinnamon and sliced almonds, Donatos' Hawaiian pie comes with smoked provolone, shaved ham and pineapple. While it comes on the thin crust by default, you can also request a thicker crust, hand-tossed crust, cauliflower crust, or a more traditional gluten-free option.