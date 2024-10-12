Gordon Ramsay's Pro-Tip For Cooking Flavorful Asparagus Every Time

Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is full of priceless cooking tips — and he's got two more for everyone who loves cooking asparagus. First, he urges home cooks to stop boiling and steaming their asparagus because this sucks out all the flavor, leaving you with sad, wilted stalks. Asparagus cooked this way will quickly get you branded a muppet and kicked out of Hell's Kitchen.

Ramsay's second tip is to leave the skins on for the most flavor. While some claim that peeling asparagus will make it more tender, this decision often hinges on stalk size. Incidentally, Julia Child's tip for cooking thick and tender asparagus involves peeling the vegetable, something suggested by other cooks as well. For Ramsay's method, avoid the issue by looking for asparagus with medium-sized stalks, as these will have more flavor than super-thin ones and be less tough than super-thick ones.

The master chef demonstrates his cooking method in a video posted to the Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen YouTube channel. In it, he shows how to sauté unpeeled asparagus over high heat until the skin blisters and the pan smokes, giving the stalks a bright green color with light charring. This technique is all about simplicity, so seasonings are kept to a minimum to enhance the vegetable's natural flavor, not overpower it.