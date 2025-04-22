Beer Brings A Sharp Flavor To Dull Salsa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salsa and chips are an unbeatable appetizer. The simple dish is a crowd favorite. The savory, acidic bite of salsa combined with the crunch of a salty tortilla chip makes for a delicious dining experience, not to mention, the dish is easy to share. If ordered at a bar, the classic combo goes well with a spicy margarita or a simple beer. Turns out beer doesn't just have to be enjoyed with salsa. It can also be enjoyed in salsa. You can incorporate beer into your homemade salsa recipe to add a rich, herbal flavor. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Rick Martinez, author of "Salsa Daddy," to get the rundown on making homemade salsa more lively with beer.

Martinez has had his fair share of experience incorporating alcohol into his salsas, but finds that beer adds the best flavor. "I have a salsa borracha in 'Salsa Daddy,' and I tried it a couple of different ways. I tried one version with pulque, one with tequila, and then one with beer. And I actually liked the beer better," he said, noting that the other alcohols overpowered the dish.

Beer, Martinez explains, "was more like a back note, and it was very pleasant." The flavor was present in the recipe, but it didn't add an in-your-face flavor. Now, you might be put off by putting beer in your salsa recipe, but cooking with beer is nothing new. Some people even use beer in their chili recipes, which have many of the same ingredients as salsa.