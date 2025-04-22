Beer Brings A Sharp Flavor To Dull Salsa
Salsa and chips are an unbeatable appetizer. The simple dish is a crowd favorite. The savory, acidic bite of salsa combined with the crunch of a salty tortilla chip makes for a delicious dining experience, not to mention, the dish is easy to share. If ordered at a bar, the classic combo goes well with a spicy margarita or a simple beer. Turns out beer doesn't just have to be enjoyed with salsa. It can also be enjoyed in salsa. You can incorporate beer into your homemade salsa recipe to add a rich, herbal flavor. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Rick Martinez, author of "Salsa Daddy," to get the rundown on making homemade salsa more lively with beer.
Martinez has had his fair share of experience incorporating alcohol into his salsas, but finds that beer adds the best flavor. "I have a salsa borracha in 'Salsa Daddy,' and I tried it a couple of different ways. I tried one version with pulque, one with tequila, and then one with beer. And I actually liked the beer better," he said, noting that the other alcohols overpowered the dish.
Beer, Martinez explains, "was more like a back note, and it was very pleasant." The flavor was present in the recipe, but it didn't add an in-your-face flavor. Now, you might be put off by putting beer in your salsa recipe, but cooking with beer is nothing new. Some people even use beer in their chili recipes, which have many of the same ingredients as salsa.
How to add beer to salsa
You probably have questions about how and when to add beer to a salsa recipe. Thankfully, Rick Martinez has a lot of insight on the topic. He told Chowhound that he avoided salsa recipes with alcohol in "Salsa Daddy" because it can get "a little gimmicky." However, it is a given in salsa borracha, nicknamed drunk salsa. The dish, which Martinez provided his own twist on in his cookbook, traditionally has Mexican beer in the recipe. Martinez prefers Pacifico beer due to its Mexican origins and unassuming taste. "It's got a really nice, smooth flavor and a crisp finish," he said, adding that any pale lager would suffice.
But how much beer should you add to the salsa? Martinez uses about half a cup and cooks it down to evaporate the alcohol while leaving the "hoppy, fermented beer flavor." Beer can be incorporated into recipes beyond salsa borracha, with the author also sharing that it can be added "to taste" into other salsas. So, when looking at a fresh pico de gallo, you can try adding a few tablespoons with other strong flavors, such as lime or even cilantro. However, be cautious when adding beer and other alcohol to salsas with fruit. The dish may end up tasting like a daiquiri rather than the beloved appetizer. For those dishes, Martinez recommends using a small amount of a flavorful tequila with unique scotch or caramel notes that will distinguish it from a fruity alcoholic beverage.