What Temperature Should Salsa Be Served At?

Salsa is a common dish at restaurants or parties, and it can even be enjoyed as a mid-day snack. The delicious dip is extremely versatile and can be made with a variety of ingredients. Salsa is commonly made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and herbs. However, it can also be made with jalapeños, pineapples, or tomatillos. As for texture, you could opt for a chunky texture or a more blended salsa. Given that there are little-to-no rules when it comes to salsa, how do you know the best way to enjoy it? Chowhound spoke exclusively with Rick Martinez, author of the cookbook "Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way Into Mexican Cooking," to talk about how to serve the delicious dip. Specifically, he shared the best temperature for serving salsa.

Whether you are serving a five-ingredient classic pico de gallo or doctoring up a jar of store-bought salsa, Martinez says the temperature all comes down to preference. "No rules — eat it how you like it," the chef explains, noting that he prefers his salsa on the colder side. "I generally eat it as soon as I finish making it. Or if it is leftover and in the fridge, I like it cooler than room temp, but not ice cold," Martinez says.

Now, if you are making salsa from scratch and still want to enjoy it colder than room temperature, all you have to do is start with cold ingredients. Then, when you are done making the salsa, it will still have a bit of a chill to it.