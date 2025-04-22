The Nostalgic Lamb Cake Got Its Start From A Pagan Tradition

The reason the lamb cake became connected to springtime as a whole was due to a specific Pagan ritual known as the rite of spring. Previously, it involved the sacrifice of a human virgin woman. However, this was deemed too brutal and it was changed to sacrificing a lamb or a goat instead. Eventually, this was further sanitized by replacing the live animal with a dough version.

There are several potential reasons why the lamb cake was later plucked from its Pagan roots and used during Easter. One reason is the symbology of the phrase "Lamb of God," which is a moniker for Jesus. There's also associations with Passover, which tells the story of Jews who painted their doorposts with lamb's blood during the plagues so God would "pass over" their homes and not take the lives of their eldest sons.

It would seem that the Pagan tradition of lamb cakes and Christian associations with lamb eventually crossed paths, and the symbolism of the unique pastry stuck. The Easter tradition in its more modern form first emerged in southern Germany, where it was known as "Osterlamm-kuchen." The cakes would be baked in a shaped metal pan, decorated with powdered sugar, then topped with a red ribbon around the neck. Through the years, decorations have only gotten bigger and bigger, with people adding lamb's wool in the form of buttercream or shredded coconut and colored jelly beans for the eyes and nose.