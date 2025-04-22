How To Turn Cornstarch Into An Egg Substitute When Baking

You probably have cornstarch cubby-holed somewhere in the depths of your pantry. It's a staple in many kitchens, and it's easy to see why. Cornstarch is inexpensive and has a plethora of uses. The white powder, made from the interior of corn kernels, is almost a pure starch, with no gluten or fiber content. Cornstarch acts as a fantastic binding agent, can soften doughs, can help the breading on your fried chicken stick, and can even help you clean your kitchen. You can use it as the base for cookies and crackers, such as the Peruvian cornstarch-based alfajores. But did you know that cornstarch is also a practical egg substitute in some baking projects?

Since cornstarch is an effective binding agent, it can be added to baking recipes that use eggs for much the same purpose, such as custards, puddings, and lemon curd. Cornstarch can help add in a bit of thickness and stability to these baked goods. To sub in cornstarch for eggs, simply mix two tablespoons of cornstarch with three tablespoons of water. This mixture will replace one egg in recipes. While this cornstarch slurry works best in custards and creamy dishes, which incorporate eggs primarily as a binder, it can also be used in place of eggs in recipes for cookies or bars as well. And while this starchy substance can work wonders in your next baking project, like any other egg substitute, it is not universally suited in all cases.