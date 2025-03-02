The Surprising Kitchen Ingredient That's A Multiuse Cleaning Miracle
Cornstarch is one of those ingredients most of us always keep in the pantry. But, did you know that beyond its uses in the kitchen, corn starch has an astonishing number of non-culinary applications? Aside from the 15 things you never knew cornstarch could do, we bet it also never crossed your mind that it could keep your living space shiny and spotless.
A mild abrasive, cornstarch effortlessly tackles stains, grease, and dirt while remaining gentle on the surfaces. Not only that, but its absorbent properties also help it trap and remove excess moisture. In addition, cornstarch is biodegradable, eco-friendly, and has a neutral pH of 7, making it a safer. At less than $2 for a 16-ounce box, it's far more affordable alternative to harsh chemical cleaners. Similarly to how baking soda is essential to eliminating kitchen trash odors, cornstarch is just as effective for getting rid of unwanted smells.
Have you ever had shoes so unbelievably smelly that you considered just tossing them in the trash? This is where cornstarch saves the day — just sprinkle some inside, leave it overnight, and witness your shoes become fresh, dry, and completely odor-free.
Cornstarch is a quick-fix for all kinds of household issues
You might already know that ketchup is your secret for spotless silverware, but did you know that cornstarch does an equally good job with your utensils? Just mix it with water to create a paste, rub it on your cutlery, and watch it restore the shine as you wipe it clean with a microfiber cloth.
Cornstarch can also successfully remove oil stains from your clothes and other fabric items. You can either use the same paste or sprinkle cornstarch directly onto the stain (feel free to be generous with it) and let it sit for up to 12 hours. Once the time is up, remove the dried cornstarch, drop your clothes in the washing machine, and watch the stains disappear.
Let's not forget that this incredibly potent and odorless white powder can do wonders against every household's worst enemy — grease. In case you're dealing with greasy spots on your carpets or furniture, make sure to completely cover them with cornstarch after dabbing them with a cloth or a paper towel. All that's left to do is let it sit for up to 30 minutes and then vacuum it away.
Cornstarch can clean pots, pans, or the kitchen sink, freshen up your bathroom, and keep your windows free from fingerprints. If that's not enough, you can even try it on your stuffed animals -– it will absorb every trace of dirt, leaving them nice and clean.