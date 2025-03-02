The Surprising Kitchen Ingredient That's A Multiuse Cleaning Miracle

Cornstarch is one of those ingredients most of us always keep in the pantry. But, did you know that beyond its uses in the kitchen, corn starch has an astonishing number of non-culinary applications? Aside from the 15 things you never knew cornstarch could do, we bet it also never crossed your mind that it could keep your living space shiny and spotless.

A mild abrasive, cornstarch effortlessly tackles stains, grease, and dirt while remaining gentle on the surfaces. Not only that, but its absorbent properties also help it trap and remove excess moisture. In addition, cornstarch is biodegradable, eco-friendly, and has a neutral pH of 7, making it a safer. At less than $2 for a 16-ounce box, it's far more affordable alternative to harsh chemical cleaners. Similarly to how baking soda is essential to eliminating kitchen trash odors, cornstarch is just as effective for getting rid of unwanted smells.

Have you ever had shoes so unbelievably smelly that you considered just tossing them in the trash? This is where cornstarch saves the day — just sprinkle some inside, leave it overnight, and witness your shoes become fresh, dry, and completely odor-free.