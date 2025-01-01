Say Goodbye To Hard Brown Sugar With One, Easy Storage Hack

Whether you're glazing bacon or prepping cookies for a bake sale, there's nothing more frustrating than a rock-hard bag of brown sugar. Because it's a pretty common occurrence, the internet is rife with hacks for softening brown sugar. There are a handful of kitchen gadgets out there designed to keep clumps at bay (usually made from terracotta) that you can always add to your cart and toss into your storage container. However, a basic slice of bread is about to become your new favorite low-tech solution.

Dry brown sugar can be banished with a standard kitchen staple you probably already have on hand: That fresh loaf of bread you just bought can restore brown sugar's moisture. Start by adding a bread slice to the container of chunky brown sugar. In a few days, your solid sugar will have returned to its usual granular state so you can get back to using it in everything from these bakery-style peanut butter cookies to even savory recipes like chicken salad for a hint of caramelized flavor.