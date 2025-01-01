Say Goodbye To Hard Brown Sugar With One, Easy Storage Hack
Whether you're glazing bacon or prepping cookies for a bake sale, there's nothing more frustrating than a rock-hard bag of brown sugar. Because it's a pretty common occurrence, the internet is rife with hacks for softening brown sugar. There are a handful of kitchen gadgets out there designed to keep clumps at bay (usually made from terracotta) that you can always add to your cart and toss into your storage container. However, a basic slice of bread is about to become your new favorite low-tech solution.
Dry brown sugar can be banished with a standard kitchen staple you probably already have on hand: That fresh loaf of bread you just bought can restore brown sugar's moisture. Start by adding a bread slice to the container of chunky brown sugar. In a few days, your solid sugar will have returned to its usual granular state so you can get back to using it in everything from these bakery-style peanut butter cookies to even savory recipes like chicken salad for a hint of caramelized flavor.
Why bread can soften brown sugar
Golden crystals of brown sugar infuse recipes with robust sweetness. Brown sugar differs from white sugar largely because of its molasses content, which gives the ingredient a nutty caramel-like flavor. If a container of brown sugar is a regular among your pantry necessities, you're probably familiar with the experience of reaching for the ingredient, only to find that the box is full of dry and hard crystals. This occurs when the brown sugar has had too much exposure to air, causing the moisture from the molasses to evaporate.
This storage solution works because bread gives off moisture as it loses its freshness. Your brown sugar will absorb that moisture. The whole process takes less than 24 hours, though the exact time will depend on just how hard your sugar has gotten. If you're low on loaves, a handful of marshmallows or a few apple slices can also serve the same moisture-saving purpose.The easiest way to ensure that this sweet essential is soft and recipe-ready, however, is to prevent it from hardening in the first place. Soft brown sugar starts with proper storage, so always stash it in an air-tight container or a resealable plastic bag.