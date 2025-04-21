Turn Leftover Beef Bourguignon Into The Most Comforting Pot Pie

Beef bourguignon is a glorious serving of tender beef in a rich wine sauce comprised of mushrooms, onions, and other aromatics. It's the type of dish that usually warrants preparation in large batches, so leftovers will not only be anticipated, but appreciated. And no matter which beef bourguignon recipe you follow, you can zhuzh up those leftovers by turning them into a mouthwatering pot pie.

Sure, the stew is classically accompanied with a serving of potatoes rather than in pie form. However, beef bourguignon is decadent, thick, and flavorful — the ideal combination of factors for a pie filling. And when using leftovers, the flavor of the stew will likely even intensify overnight, making it even more suitable for a pie in subsequent days.

All you need are some frozen puff pastry sheets and some eggs to apply a wash. Roll out the dough, and place into a spacious ceramic vessel just a bit larger than your leftovers. Add the beef bourguignon, and seal with a second layer atop, as well as a small circle removed for ventilation. Then crimp the edges, apply an egg wash, and you'll be ready to bake. Don't fear dryness: Since the beef stew is liquid and fatty, it can endure the cooking duration until the dough turns into a beautiful golden brown pot pie.